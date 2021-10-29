Tomich, who got into the covidarium for the sake of his sick grandmother, fears for his safety

Dmitry Kandinsky / vtomske.ru

A resident of Tomsk Sergei, posing as a doctor for the sake of caring for his grandmother in the red zone of the medical unit number 2, said that after the scandal in the media he received an anonymous threat. On the advice of lawyers, he stayed in Moscow, he asked his relatives to leave their permanent place of residence.

Let us remind you that the first publications about a Tomich, who entered the covidarium for the sake of his grandmother, appeared on Wednesday evening. The man put on a protective suit and, disguised as a doctor, got into the red zone of the medical unit No. 2. The man did this to check the condition of his grandmother, who was hospitalized with pneumonia. The woman has Alzheimer’s disease, she does not walk or speak, lives on liquid food. Tomic claims that “the situation in the hospital is terrible,” that the hospital “does not wash bedridden patients.”

At first, the medical unit # 2 did not comment on the situation, but after that they talked about the condition of the elderly patient and noted that the care of bedridden and sedentary patients in the hospital is “carried out constantly.” In connection with the incident, checks are being carried out by the UK and a specially created commission.

Now the Tomsk, who came to his grandmother, is in Moscow, where he went to file complaints with the Prosecutor General’s Office and the RF IC.

“I never took my grandmother, because lawyers from Moscow told me to stay here, because an information war started against me and there were problems with the authorities. They (yesterday – approx. ed.) called my wife and told me to write a waiver and pick up my grandmother. I am torn myself, I want to go back and pick her up, but they stop me, ”Sergey told vtomske.ru journalist.

The interlocutor suggested that because of him, insiders about the possible resignation of Governor Sergei Zhvachkin could arise in the federal media. The relevant news was published on Friday morning by RBC, citing its own sources.

“I am in danger, it seems to me, and so are my relatives. I call and my wife calls, we control the state of the grandmother and that’s it, ”said the Tomsk resident, adding that today, on October 29, he was unable to get through to medical unit No. 2.

When asked by a journalist about his future plans, Sergei replied that lawyers advised him not to talk about it. Tomic said that he had recently received an anonymous threatening call. The man had to quit his job.

“The boss also called me (Sergey works unofficially – approx. ed.) and said that such bright personalities are not needed here, ”he said.

The man added that his relatives had to move out of the apartment. “I, fearing for them, asked to do it,” our interlocutor said.

The editors of vtomske.ru ask residents of Tomsk to take care of their health, limit social contacts and, if possible, stay at home. Take care of yourself!