Top 1 BNBYields.com Profit Farm Powered by Binance Smart Chain

Stake BNB and earn 2% to 8% daily.

Introducing BNBYields

BNBYields is a profitable farming protocol that seeks to harness the full power of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) Proof of Stake (POS) algorithm. The platform focuses on unique staking strategies, taking advantage of the blockchain that powers everything.

Users have a huge selection of staking plans, each with its own benefits and set of recommendations regarding profit margins and staking periods.

Their smart contract code was verified by the Certik & Haze Crypto framework, which confirmed that it is bug-free and protected from hacker attacks.

Staking plan

Each BNBYields staking plan includes a specific number of days a user will be staking their BNB, as well as their respective rewards. Users can directly earn BNB with BNB token without having to exchange currency for any other tokens.

Profit

Users get bOThe greatest profit when choosing staking for a short period, since as the period increases, the percentage of profitability gradually decreases. Their smart contract immediately sets an annual percentage rate of return (APR) and cannot be changed.

Referrals

BNBYields has a 3-tier Affiliate program that rewards users for bringing someone new to the platform.

This program is like a chain: users are rewarded by referring someone new, and then they receive an additional bonus from all referrals who became interested in the platform after receiving this initial invitation.

Level 1: Initial deposit reward: 5%.

Level 2: User invited by level 1: 3%.

Level 3: User invited by level 2: 2%.

BNBYields also has plans to build its own Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform and token, which will help reduce risks for users and reduce reliance on BNB as the main token.

This reward system provides a sustainable growth and reward cycle – users will be incentivized to share a link to the platform with others, which will then allow them to gain additional benefits through the Affiliate Program.

Smart contract

https://bscscan.com/address/0xc4fd3c3b7c3ee8770e9e7d45d275e1cc4fc4c28d#code

DAppRadar

https://dappradar.com/binance-smart-chain/high-risk/bnb-yields

Audit report

https://www.certik.org/projects/bnbyields

https://hazecrypto.net/bnbyields

Key milestones achieved:

Just 72 hours after the launch of the contract, BNByields.com collected over 1,400 BNB tokens locked in its contract.

More than 70,000 members have joined the BNByields.com Telegram group: https://t.me/BNByields.

Disclaimer

All information contained on our website is published in good faith and objectivity, and for informational purposes only. The reader is solely responsible for any actions he takes based on the information received on our website.