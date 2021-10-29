https://ria.ru/20211028/koronavirus-1756691716.html

Tough quarantine will be introduced in Kiev

Tough quarantine will be introduced in Kiev – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

Tough quarantine will be introduced in Kiev

The capital of Ukraine Kiev has been in strict quarantine since November 1 due to the worsening situation with COVID-19, schools are switching to distance learning, shopping and entertainment centers, restaurants and … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

2021-10-28T15:17

2021-10-28T15: 17

2021-10-28T15: 40

KIEV, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The capital of Ukraine Kiev has been in strict quarantine since November 1 due to the worsening situation with COVID-19, schools are switching to distance learning, shopping and entertainment centers, restaurants and gyms will operate subject to 100% vaccination of employees and visitors, the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko, said on Thursday. last week in Kiev – more than a thousand patients daily and up to 50 deaths, the number of hospitalized and patients requiring oxygen support is increasing. “From November 1, the capital imposes strict restrictions, since it has reached the red zone by the criteria,” Klitschko said at a briefing on Thursday The restrictions provide that only with a negative PCR test or COVID certificate it will be possible to work and visit cafes, restaurants, hotels, gyms and fitness centers, the Labor and Social Protection Department, as well as hold public events, visit shopping and entertainment centers. Klitschko said that after the holidays from November 1, the educational process in schools will resume remotely. “In this mode, schools will work to improve the epidemiological situation in the city. As for the kindergartens, they will continue to work, but observing the rules of the” red zone. ” provided 100% vaccination of personnel, “- said the mayor. At the same time, the Kiev authorities will not stop the work of public transport. “But passengers who have a certificate of vaccination or a negative PCR test must ride in it. These documents will not be checked at the entrance to the transport, but selectively – by special groups of law enforcement officers.” the “yellow” quarantine zone due to the worsening epidemiological situation. Since October 15, the Kherson region has entered the “red” zone. From October 18, the “red” level of epidemic danger began to operate on the territory of Zaporozhye, Odessa, Donetsk and Dnepropetrovsk regions. From October 23 – in the Rivne and Nikolaev regions. In the “red” zone, shopping centers, cinemas, cafes, restaurants, gyms, theaters and other places will work subject to 100% vaccination of employees of institutions and visitors. Earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine extended the “adaptive” quarantine due to coronavirus until December 31. This quarantine model provides for restrictions in specific regions. Four zones of epidemiological danger have been introduced: “green”, “yellow”, “orange” and “red”.

