Toyota introduced a new crossover – Gazeta.ru

Toyota has unveiled the bZ4X, the brand’s first production electric crossover in the bZ (beyond Zero) lineup. In terms of dimensions, the car will be similar to the RAV4 model, transfers “Autonews of the Day”.

Toyota bZ4X is built on the new BEV platform, which will form the basis for the rest of the bZ sub-brand models. In the front-wheel drive version, the motor produces 204 hp. and 265 Nm (maximum speed 160 km / h and acceleration to “hundreds” in 8.4 seconds). The all-wheel drive version with two motors, developed with Subaru, is capable of accelerating from 7.7 seconds to 100 km / h, the power plant develops 217.5 hp. and 336 Nm.

The car is equipped with a battery with a capacity of 71.4 kWh, which allows you to travel up to 450 kilometers on a single charge. Toyota said that in 10 years or 240,000 kilometers, battery performance is reduced by only 10%. In addition to the traditional method, the battery can be charged from solar energy thanks to special panels installed on the roof.

Prices for Toyota bZ4X have not yet been announced, the European premiere of the crossover is scheduled for early December.

