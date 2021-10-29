Toyota unveils BZ4X electric crossover with solar panels on the roof

Toyota has unveiled its first electric crossover, the BZ4X, based on the new BEV platform developed with Subaru.

Externally, the car is unlike any of the current Toyota models.

The panoramic roof houses solar panels that can be used to charge the car in emergencies. According to Toyota, the roof generates the equivalent of 1,800 kilometers a year, so you shouldn’t rely on it as a permanent alternative to charging stations.

The BZ4X will be available in two versions:

▪️ Basic: one 204 hp motor, front-wheel drive, 8.4 s from 0 to 100 km / h, cruising range of 500 km

▪️ Top: two 109 hp engines each, four-wheel drive, 7.7 s from 0 to 100 km / h, range 470 km

The company expects its batteries to lose 10% of their capacity in 10 years. By this time, the car’s mileage will be about 240 thousand km.

Thanks to the new platform, the company was able to increase the space in the cabin, especially for the rear passengers.

Buyers will have a choice of two steering wheels: a traditional round one and a new one in the form of a steering wheel, like on the Tesla Model S.

The car has a voice assistant that can control the wipers and climate control. Firmware updates are installed over the air.

Toyota did not list the price of the BZ4X. Production of the car will begin in mid-2022. [Toyota]

