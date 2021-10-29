Toyota unveils its first production electric car

The world’s largest automaker Toyota has unveiled its first mass-produced electric vehicle, the bZ4X crossover. By 2025, the company promises to introduce seven models of the bZ series (beyond Zero) in North America, Japan, China and Europe, where there is strong demand for electric vehicles and a significant share of electricity comes from renewable sources, the press service of the company noted.

The Toyota bZ4X is based on the e-TNGA modular platform, designed for vehicles with electric power plants. It will also be used to build the Subaru Solterra electric crossover, which the company will unveil shortly.

Toyota bZ4X is available in two versions. In the base version, the crossover will have a single 150 kW (204 hp) engine on the front axle, allowing the electric vehicle to accelerate from standstill to 100 km / h in 8.4 seconds. The all-wheel drive version will be equipped with two electric motors (on the front and rear axles) with a capacity of 80 kW (109 hp) each and an acceleration time to hundreds in 7.7 seconds.

In the first version, with a fully charged battery, the electric car will be able to travel 500 km, in the second – 460.

The new electric vehicle will be compatible with high-performance chargers around the world, allowing the battery to recharge up to 80% capacity in 30 minutes. The bZ4X can be fitted with solar panels for recharging, capable of generating energy to drive an additional 1,800 km per year.

The crossover can be equipped with a special steering wheel, which has no mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the suspension, and is controlled by wires. This allows for a maximum steering wheel turn of 150 degrees from lock to lock without having to fiddle with your hands, which significantly reduces the load on the driver when turning, parking and driving on a winding road.

By 2030, Toyota plans to sell about 8 million electrified vehicles, of which 2 million will be fuel cell electric vehicles and 6 million will be hybrid vehicles.