Treason case initiated against Rada deputy after appeal to Putin

A case was opened against the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the “Opposition Platform – For Life” faction Ilya Kiva after his appeal to Vladimir Putin, RIA Novosti reported, 10/29/2021

KIEV, October 29 – RIA Novosti. A case was opened against the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform – For Life faction Ilya Kiva after his appeal to Vladimir Putin, the press service of the party of the mayor of Kiev Vitaly Klitschko said. leader and wishing him health. He also used the phrase “May the Force be with you” from the Star Wars movie saga by Master Yoda. The video caused a wide resonance in the Ukrainian society. “In relation to the People’s Deputy Ilya Kiva, who published a welcome video message to Putin, criminal proceedings have been initiated under the article …” High treason, “the party’s website says. Prosecutor General to the Chairman of the Executive Committee “UDAR” Artur Palatny. “We inform you that as a result of consideration of your application <... The name of the party was sent to the names of the heads of the SBU, the State Bureau of Investigations and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. Earlier, the Chamber said that the parliament should deprive the Kivu of his deputy mandate, and the National Security and Defense Council should consider the issue of imposing sanctions against him.

