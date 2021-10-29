Treason case initiated against Rada deputy after appeal to Putin

A case was opened against the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the "Opposition Platform – For Life" faction Ilya Kiva after his appeal to Vladimir Putin

KIEV, October 29 – RIA Novosti. A case was opened against the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform – For Life faction Ilya Kiva after his appeal to Vladimir Putin, the press service of the party of the mayor of Kiev Vitaly Klitschko said. leader and wishing him health. He also used the phrase “May the Force be with you” from the Star Wars movie saga by Master Yoda. The video caused a wide resonance in the Ukrainian society. “In relation to the People’s Deputy Ilya Kiva, who published a welcome video message to Putin, criminal proceedings have been initiated under the article …” High treason, “the party’s website says. Prosecutor General to the Chairman of the Executive Committee “UDAR” Artur Palatny. “We inform you that as a result of consideration of your application <... The name of the party was sent to the names of the heads of the SBU, the State Bureau of Investigations and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. Earlier, the Chamber said that the parliament should deprive the Kivu of his deputy mandate, and the National Security and Defense Council should consider the issue of imposing sanctions against him.

Treason case initiated against Rada deputy after appeal to Putin

KIEV, October 29 – RIA Novosti. A case was opened against the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the “Opposition Platform – For Life” faction Ilya Kiva after his appeal to Vladimir Putin, the press service of the party of the mayor of Kiev Vitaly Klitschko “UDAR” reported.

Earlier, the politician congratulated the Russian president on his birthday, calling him a strong leader and wishing him good health. He also used the phrase “May the Force be with you” from the Star Wars movie saga by Master Yoda. The video caused a wide resonance in the Ukrainian society.

“Criminal proceedings have been initiated against the People’s Deputy Ilya Kiva, who published a welcome video message to Putin, under the article …“ High treason ”,” the party’s website says.

It is specified that the corresponding letter came from the office of the Prosecutor General to the chairman of the UDAR executive committee, Artur Palatny.

“We inform you that as a result of consideration of your application <...> on October 23, 2021, information was entered into the unified register of pre-trial investigations of a criminal offense,” it says.

An official statement on behalf of the party was sent to the heads of the SBU, the State Bureau of Investigations and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Chamber said that the parliament should deprive the Kivu of his deputy mandate, and the National Security and Defense Council should consider the issue of imposing sanctions against him.

