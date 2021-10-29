https://ria.ru/20211029/gosizmena-1756860852.html
Treason case initiated against Rada deputy after appeal to Putin
A case of treason was opened against the deputy of the Rada after an appeal to Putin – RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
Treason case initiated against Rada deputy after appeal to Putin
A case was opened against the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the “Opposition Platform – For Life” faction Ilya Kiva after his appeal to Vladimir Putin, RIA Novosti reported, 10/29/2021
2021-10-29T14: 14
2021-10-29T14: 14
2021-10-29T14: 53
Ukraine
in the world
vladimir putin
Vitaliy Klichko
Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reforms (strike)
Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine
security service of ukraine
ilya kiva
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/7e4/2/4/1564254046_0:324:1625:1238_1920x0_80_0_0_bd31f1846d3a0912f5ac981dccce7c4f.jpg
KIEV, October 29 – RIA Novosti. A case was opened against the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine from the Opposition Platform – For Life faction Ilya Kiva after his appeal to Vladimir Putin, the press service of the party of the mayor of Kiev Vitaly Klitschko said. leader and wishing him health. He also used the phrase “May the Force be with you” from the Star Wars movie saga by Master Yoda. The video caused a wide resonance in the Ukrainian society. “In relation to the People’s Deputy Ilya Kiva, who published a welcome video message to Putin, criminal proceedings have been initiated under the article …” High treason, “the party’s website says. Prosecutor General to the Chairman of the Executive Committee “UDAR” Artur Palatny. “We inform you that as a result of consideration of your application <... The name of the party was sent to the names of the heads of the SBU, the State Bureau of Investigations and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. Earlier, the Chamber said that the parliament should deprive the Kivu of his deputy mandate, and the National Security and Defense Council should consider the issue of imposing sanctions against him.
https://ria.ru/20211018/medvedchuk-1755028535.html
https://ria.ru/20210713/statya-1741045003.html
Ukraine
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/7e4/2/4/1564254046_0:172:1625:1391_1920x0_80_0_0_f6a9411a6e63c140e13e251f1fba5f15.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
ukraine, in the world, vladimir putin, vitali klitschko, ukrainian democratic alliance for reforms (blow), verkhovna rada of ukraine, ukrainian security service, ilya kiva, opposition platform – for life, russia
Treason case initiated against Rada deputy after appeal to Putin
Earlier, the politician congratulated the Russian president on his birthday, calling him a strong leader and wishing him good health. He also used the phrase “May the Force be with you” from the Star Wars movie saga by Master Yoda. The video caused a wide resonance in the Ukrainian society.
“Criminal proceedings have been initiated against the People’s Deputy Ilya Kiva, who published a welcome video message to Putin, under the article …“ High treason ”,” the party’s website says.
It is specified that the corresponding letter came from the office of the Prosecutor General to the chairman of the UDAR executive committee, Artur Palatny.
October 18, 01:48 PM
Speaker of the Rada named the condition for the exchange of Medvedchuk
“We inform you that as a result of consideration of your application <...> on October 23, 2021, information was entered into the unified register of pre-trial investigations of a criminal offense,” it says.
Earlier, the Chamber said that the parliament should deprive the Kivu of his deputy mandate, and the National Security and Defense Council should consider the issue of imposing sanctions against him.
July 13, 11:04
“After all, these are fraternal peoples!” Ukrainian MP supported Putin’s article