Trump criticized passports with gender “X”

2021-10-29T04: 47

2021-10-29T04: 47

2021-10-29T04: 48

WASHINGTON, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Former US President Donald Trump expressed surprise at the publication of the first American to receive a passport with a gender “X” mark, expressing doubt that this could happen in his country. Earlier, the State Department announced the first US-issued passport with a third gender – instead of a male or female floor in the corresponding column is “X”. The US authorities expect to update procedures and forms by early 2022, after which every applicant will be able to obtain a passport with such a mark. Until now, in order to indicate a gender different from that on the birth certificate, US citizens required a certificate from a doctor. day the third gender is already in the passports of a number of states, including Australia, India, Canada, Malta, Nepal and New Zealand.

