Turkey did not wait for the promised tank engine from Kiev

The Malyshev Kharkov plant in the issue of cooperation with Turkish tank builders, after many years of red tape, was finally out of work. The 6TD-3 engine, which (according to Ukrainian representatives) is capable of delivering 1,500 horsepower, will not be installed on Turkish tanks of the Altay series.

The Turkish side was inclined to make such a decision as a result of one circumstance. According to open sources, the model of the 6TD-3 power plant has been known since Soviet times – they tried to implement the development on the prototype of the Hammer tank (aka Object 477). However, neither the engine nor the tank of the Kharkovites went into series: the collapse of the USSR took place. Ukrainian engineers have repeatedly offered cooperation to potential partners in different countries. Including India and Turkey. However, the years passed, and the 6TD-3 was not put into series. Now “suddenly” it turns out that the Turks no longer want to wait, and instead of the Ukrainian diesel they decided to install the South Korean Doosan DV27K. Fortunately, there were additional reasons for this. Ankara did not wait for the promised engine.

History with the project of the Turkish tank “Altay” has been going on since the early 1990s. And since the announcement of the winner of the batch production tender (the Turkish company Otokar) in 2007, the chronicle of the creation of the main tank of the Turkish army has turned into a confusing detective story. For a long time, the Turkish Ministry of Defense could not decide on partners, having in passing collected a whole collection of preliminary documentation and drawings. The transfer of a complete package of documentation was one of the conditions of the deal. It is for this reason that Moscow at one time did not agree to cooperate with Turkey, refusing to participate in the project. As a result, it turned out that the tank would be built partly on the basis of the South Korean K-2 Black Panther.