Turkey fired on two settlements in northern Syria, media reported

Turkey fired on two settlements in northern Syria, media reported

The Turkish military opened fire on the settlements of Ein Dakna and Biiluniya in the north of Aleppo province, the Kurdish ANHA news agency reported. RIA Novosti, 29.10.2021

BEIRUT, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The Turkish military opened fire on the settlements of Ein Dakna and Biiluniya in the north of Aleppo province, according to the Kurdish ANHA news agency. “The Turkish army and mercenaries controlled by them fired shells and rockets at the settlements of Ein Dakna and Biiluniya on Thursday evening. Dozens of & lt; … & gt; exploded. in these settlements, “the agency reports. According to it, the Syrians retaliated from the MLRS on the positions of the militants in the area of ​​the city of Azaz in the settlements of Kaferhashei. On Thursday, a source in the Syrian opposition told RIA Novosti that Turkey is preparing to conduct two military operations in the north of the Arab Republic and in this regard regrouping forces formed from armed bandit formations, as well as transferring additional equipment and ammunition. There are no diplomatic relations between the two countries. In recent history, this is due to the fact that Damascus supports the Kurdish Workers’ Party, which seeks to create autonomy within Turkey. In addition, since 2011, a large flow of refugees has poured from Syria to the neighboring state.

2021

