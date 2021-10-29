https://ria.ru/20211029/bezrabotitsa-1756926956.html

Unemployment in Russia in September fell to historic lows

Unemployment in Russia in September fell to historic lows – RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021

Unemployment in Russia in September fell to historic lows

Unemployment in Russia in September continued to decline and fell to a historic low of 4.3% from 4.4% in August, according to Rosstat data

2021-10-29T19: 03

2021-10-29T19: 03

2021-10-29T19: 03

economy

unemployment

Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat)

federal service for labor and employment (rostrud)

Russia

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Unemployment in Russia continued to decline in September and fell to a historic low of 4.3% from 4.4% in August, according to Rosstat data. A historic low of 4.3% was recorded in August 2019. “In September 2021, 3.3 million people aged 15 and over were classified as unemployed (according to the methodology of the International Labor Organization). Unemployment rate for the population aged 15 and older in September 2021 amounted to 4.3% (without excluding the seasonal factor), “- said in a report by Rosstat, published on Friday. In April 2020, unemployment in Russia against the background of the coronavirus pandemic jumped to 5.8% from 4.7 % in March. The peak of unemployment was recorded in August – then it reached 6.4%, and then gradually began to decline. The decline continued in 2021. In August of this year, unemployment fell to 4.4% – a minimum in 2 years. According to Rosstat, citing data from Rostrud, by the end of September 2021, 1.1 million people were registered with the employment service, of which 0.9 one million people had the status of unemployed, including 0.6 million people received unemployment benefits. Rosstat, in the study of employment and unemployment, uses the methodology of the International Labor Organization (ILO), according to which the unemployed are those who at the time of the study simultaneously needed work , looked for her and was ready to start her.

Russia

2021

economics, unemployment, federal state statistics service (rostat), federal labor and employment service (rostrud), russia