US airlines asked the State Department to ensure the right to fly over Russia – Economy and business

TASS, October 29. The organization Airlines for America, which unites American air carriers, has asked the State Department to secure the rights to fly over Russian airspace. This was reported on Thursday by Reuters, citing a letter sent to the department.

“Many US airlines need additional rights to fly over Russian airspace to meet market needs,” the letter said. Without additional rights, air carriers “will be forced to operate alternative, inefficient routes, leading to fines for delays, technical stops, and excessive CO2 emissions.”

On April 17, 2021, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued two air notification directives, in which it recommended that American airlines fly over certain areas of Russia and Ukraine with extreme caution. It is recommended to take special care when flying “to, from, within or above” the flight information regions (FIR) of Kiev, Dnieper (formerly Dnepropetrovsk) and Simferopol, as well as in the FIR regions of Moscow and Rostov-on located within 100 nautical miles from them. -Don.

On April 20, 2021, Russia announced the introduction of a dangerous zone for civil aviation in the area over the Black Sea and Crimea. A number of air routes in the Simferopol flight information area over the Black Sea were completely blocked. At the same time, the flight zone over the Crimean peninsula does not overlap.