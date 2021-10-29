US airlines asked the State Department to ensure the right to fly over the Russian Federation | News | News

The organization Airlines for America, which unites American air carriers, has asked the US State Department to secure the rights to fly over Russian airspace. This was reported on Thursday, October 28, by Reuters, citing a letter sent to the department.

“Many US airlines need additional rights to fly over Russian airspace to meet market needs,” the letter said.

It is clarified that without additional rights, air carriers “will be forced to operate alternative, inefficient routes, which leads to fines for delays, technical stops, and excessive CO2 emissions.”

On April 17, 2021, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued two air notification directives, in which it recommended that American airlines fly over certain areas of Russia and Ukraine with extreme caution. It is recommended to be especially careful when flying “to, from, within or above” the flight information areas of Kiev, Dnieper and Simferopol, as well as in the FIR areas of Moscow and Rostov-on-Don located within 100 nautical miles from them, TASS specifies.

The Organization Airlines for America brings together the largest American passenger and cargo carriers. In particular, it includes companies such as American Airlines, Delta Airlines, FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service and others.