Laura Cooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasia, said that the allies of the United States need to lift restrictions on the supply of weapons systems to Ukraine.

“Firstly, I would like all allies to lift restrictions on the supply of lethal defense aid as aid,” Cooper quoted TASS as saying.

She noted that the United States had previously transferred Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Kiev.

“This is an example of defense lethal weapons that we have provided. But a number of allies still have such limitations, ”she said.

According to Cooper, “Ukraine should be able to acquire the funds it needs to protect itself.”

Earlier, the plenipotentiary of Russia in the contact group for resolving the situation in eastern Ukraine, Boris Gryzlov, said that Kiev was trying to provoke Donbass to resume hostilities.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Moscow is calling on the United States, Germany and France to stop militarizing Ukraine.