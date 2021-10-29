US market. GDP data – worse than analysts expected

Quotes at 18:10 Moscow time

S&P 500: 4590 (+ 0.8%)

Nasdaq Composite Index: 15,410 (+ 1.1%)

S&P 500 chart online

External background: German DAX -0.2%; Japanese Nikkei -1%; China’s Shanghai Composite -1.2%.

American stock indices are growing in the first half of Thursday’s trading. In focus – macro statistics, ECB meeting, reporting season.

After the breakdown of 4550 points, the S&P 500 may approach the resistance level of 4640–4650 points. Now 4550 points have turned into support, the next one is 4450 points.



Economic data

According to the first estimate, US GDP grew by 2% in the third quarter, after 6.7% in the second quarter (forecast: 2.7%). Consumer spending increased 1.6%, business investment added 1.8%.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits for the week amounted to 281 thousand, the figure decreased from 290 thousand (forecast: 290 thousand).

ECB meeting

The ECB left the base interest rate on loans at zero, and the rate on deposits at minus 0.5%.

The Governing Council expects the ECB’s key interest rates to remain at or below current levels until inflation reaches 2% and the progress in core inflation is high enough to match inflation stabilization at 2% over the medium term.

The volume of the Asset Repurchase Program (PEPP) remained at the level of 1.85 trillion euros. It will continue until at least the end of March 2022. As in September, the regulator believes that favorable financial conditions can be maintained at a moderately lower rate of asset purchases within the PEPP than in the last two quarters.

Reporting season

Ford (+ 9%) in the framework of the quarterly release presented a positive outlook for the IV quarter and announced the restoration of dividend payments.

Boeing (-0.2%) more than tripled commercial aircraft deliveries from last year. Loss per share amounted to $ 0.6 (+ 133% YoY), below the consensus forecast – $ 0.2 (-203%). Revenue – $ 15.3 billion (+ 8.5% YoY), below the forecast of $ 16.3 billion (-6.5%)

Caterpillar (+ 3%) reported adjusted quarterly earnings of $ 2.66 per share, above the analyst consensus of $ 2.20. Sales rose from $ 9.9 billion to $ 12.4 billion, below the $ 12.6 billion consensus.

After the close of trading in the US, Apple and Amazon will report quarterly.

S&P 500 Index chart for 6 months, daily timeframe





