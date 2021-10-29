US national intelligence released a new report on the origin of coronavirus :: Society :: RBC

In order to finally establish the origin of the coronavirus, China’s cooperation is necessary, the authors emphasize. However, according to the document, Beijing “continues to obstruct the global investigation”, does not support the exchange of information and “blames other countries, including the United States.”

Similar conclusions were contained in the report of the US national intelligence, declassified at the end of August. It said the coronavirus was not developed by China as a biological weapon and that Chinese officials had no information about the virus until the first outbreaks of SARS-CoV-2 emerged. At the same time, intelligence pointed out, there is not enough evidence to rule out the hypothesis of the artificial origin of the virus.

China denied accusations of obstructing investigations into the causes of the pandemic and withholding information from the international community, and the US report called the report scientifically inconclusive. Beijing called on Washington to “stop politicizing the origin of the coronavirus.” In July, Chinese scientists conducted their own investigation and found it unlikely that SARS-CoV-2 was artificial.

The origin of the coronavirus is also being studied by the World Health Organization (WHO). In March, experts who visited Wuhan presented four versions of the appearance of SARS-CoV-2, the most likely of which was the version of the transmission of coronavirus to humans from bats through an intermediary animal. At the same time, the possibility of a virus leak from the laboratory at the WHO was called “extremely unlikely.” In the fall, the organization decided to reopen its investigation with a new group of scientists. China previously refused to cooperate with WHO in the second phase of the investigation.