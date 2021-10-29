US President Joe Biden leaves for Europe today

US President Joe Biden is leaving today on a visit to Europe, during which he will meet with the leaders of European states and take part in the G20 summit and the UN climate meeting.

Joe Biden’s trip to Europe will begin with a visit to the Vatican, where he will meet with Pope Francis and hold talks with Italian President Sergio Materela and Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The meeting with Pope Francis will be the fourth for Biden and the first since he took office as president – the two leaders are on opposite sides on the abortion issue, but share positions on the death penalty – which Biden promised to try to abolish in the United States. Thereafter, Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron – the first meeting since the submarine scandal – upon learning of a new pact between the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom, in which Australia abandoned purchases of French submarines in favor of American and British nuclear technology, Paris condemned Washington’s actions as a betrayal of an ally and recalled the ambassador to the United States for consultations.

Biden will also take part in the G20 summit in Rome, at which the heads of Russia and China, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, will take part by video link. The American leader will then give a big speech at the UN Climate Conference in Glasgow and call for the reduction of air emissions.