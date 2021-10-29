https://ria.ru/20211029/ekonomika-1756957314.html

USA confirmed the market status of the Russian economy

The US Department of Commerce has confirmed the market status of the Russian economy for US anti-dumping procedures, the RF Ministry of Economic Development said on Friday. RIA Novosti, 29.10.2021

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The US Department of Commerce has confirmed the market status of the Russian economy for US antidumping procedures, the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation reported on Friday. The US Department of Commerce announced in August that it had launched an investigation into the Russian economy for possible inconsistencies with market status. In an explanation of the document, it was said that the investigation was initiated in the course of an anti-dumping analysis of the supply of ammonium nitrate from Russia. “The US Department of Commerce published a memorandum on October 29, 2021, which confirmed that there was no sufficient reason to withdraw Russia’s status as a country with a market economy for anti-dumping purposes. procedures, “the ministry said when asked to comment. The Russian ministry notes that the decision of the US Department of Commerce implies that Washington will not return to the dumping calculation methods that were applied to exporters from the USSR and Russia prior to its accession to the World Trade Organization.” adopted based on the results of an analysis conducted by the US Department of Commerce on the basis of an application filed by US manufacturers of the urea-ammonium mixture on June 30, 2021. During this procedure, the US Department of Commerce reviewed the comments of stakeholders and held public hearings. Russian exporters and other interested parties took part in all stages of the procedure, “the Russian department also said. The Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation recalled that market status was granted to our country by the US Department of Commerce in 2002. Up to this point, Russia was considered a country with a “non-market” economy. “For such countries, US legislation provides for a special method for determining dumping, in which export prices are compared not with prices and costs in the country of export, but with the sum of costs and profits associated with this product. a third country whose economy is considered a market economy, or with the price of a similar product in such a third country. The use of such a method impairs the ability of exporters to protect their interests and often leads to excessive anti-dumping duties, “the Ministry of Economic Development explained. This is the first time the US Department of Commerce is holding this country. within the framework of the WTO “, – said the Deputy Minister and the economic development of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Ilyichev, quoted by the press service.

