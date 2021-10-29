Vague coup – Newspaper Kommersant No. 198 (7160) from 10/29/2021

The Sudanese military faced internal, and most importantly, international pressure after breaking the agreements with civil society on the transit of power. Protests do not stop in the country, officials, including diplomats led by Foreign Minister Maryam al-Mahdi, spoke out against the military. The international community has taken an active position. The African Union froze Sudan’s membership in the organization, and the suspension of financial assistance from the World Bank and the United States came to Khartoum even more. Meanwhile, the situation in Sudan has caused controversy in the UN Security Council: Russia did not allow the adoption of a statement unequivocally condemning the actions of the military.

A coalition of Sudanese civil forces on Thursday urged fellow citizens not to stop protests until the military makes concessions. The coalition demanded that the army transfer control of the Sovereign Council to a civil society representative by November 17. According to Sudanese doctors, during the clashes between protesters and security forces since the beginning of the week, eight people have died, about 170 injured. Trade unions and a number of private companies joined the protests.

Recall that on Monday, the Sudanese armed forces took power into their own hands, dismissed the government and the Sovereign Council, which was supposed to rule the country until the parliamentary elections scheduled for 2023. According to the agreements between the military and representatives of civil society, reached two years ago after the overthrow of President Omar al-Bashir, 21 months out of 39 allotted for the transition period and preparations for the elections, the council was to be ruled by General Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, and then by him. it was supposed to be replaced by a representative of civil society.

But the military decided not to share power, citing a split within the Sudanese political elite.

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok was taken away on Monday by the military along with his wife in an unknown direction. As it turned out later, they were at the home of Abdel-Fattah al-Burkhan. Now Mr. Hamdock has returned to his home and was placed under house arrest (although he is allowed to receive visitors). On Wednesday, the ambassadors of France, Germany, Norway, Great Britain, the USA and the EU, as well as the UN Secretary General’s special envoy Volker Perves met with Abdullah Hamdok. EU head of diplomacy Josep Borrell spoke with Mr Hamdock by phone.

The Ministry of Information also remained loyal to Abdullah Hamdok, which characterizes the incident as nothing more than a coup. Sudanese diplomats also expressed their disagreement with the actions of the army. According to Reuters, the statement was signed by ambassadors to the United States, China, France, Belgium, Switzerland, South Africa, Qatar, Kuwait, Turkey, Sweden, Canada, as well as to the EU and UN missions in Geneva and New York. On Wednesday evening, it became known that Abdel-Fattah al-Burkhan fired six ambassadors at once.

“I am proud of the Sudanese ambassadors who have emerged from the glorious revolution of the people,” Foreign Minister Maryam al-Mahdi said in turn.

The words of the Foreign Minister came after her telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken the day before. According to the State Department, the purpose of the conversation was to find out what the United States can do “to support the people of Sudan on the path of their transition to democracy under the leadership of civilians.” Mr. Blinken once again condemned the “seizure of power by the military.” Earlier, Washington announced a freeze in economic aid to Sudan in the amount of $ 700 million. These funds were used to promote democratic transformations in Sudan, although it was emphasized that humanitarian aid would continue. Following the USA, the World Bank announced the suspension of financial transactions with Khartoum. The African Union also hit the military authorities, announcing the suspension of Sudan’s membership in the organization pending the restoration of power to the civilian transitional government. Condemned the military and the European Union.

Only the UN Security Council was unable to promptly adopt a statement on the situation in Sudan. The text was agreed only on Thursday after a lengthy discussion. Russia and China did not like the language about the “coup”, as well as about the “strong condemnation of the actions” of the military. “It’s hard to say if this is a coup or not. The coup has a specific definition, ”Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, told reporters on Tuesday. In his opinion, the situation, as in Sudan, exists in many parts of the world, and this is not called a coup. “Sometimes it’s a change of power. It is necessary to look. It is up to the Sudanese to decide whether it is a coup or not, ”he added. Mr. Polyansky noted that the main thing for Moscow is to end violence in Sudan on both sides of the conflict and resume dialogue between the military and civil society. It was in this spirit that the UN Security Council statement was adopted on Thursday. As Kommersant sources in New York noted, the text turned out to be more balanced, any condemnation and the term “coup” were removed from it, instead the wording “takeover” is used. As the interlocutors of Kommersant explained, the first is a legal concept, the second is descriptive.

As a result, the members of the Security Council expressed serious concern over the events in Sudan, called for the immediate release of all detainees, as well as the exercise of restraint.

In addition, the text calls on the military authorities to restore the transitional government under the leadership of civilians and to all players to start a dialogue without preconditions in order to fulfill all previously reached agreements on the transit of power. At the same time, Moscow separately emphasizes that they consider external interference in the country’s internal affairs unacceptable. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said this on Wednesday in a telephone conversation with US Special Envoy Jeffrey Feltman.

Marianna Belenkaya