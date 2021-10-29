Vehicle fleet of traffic police, new Hyundai Creta and more. Autonews of the day :: Autonews

Superbikes, BMW and special agent. The traffic police told about their fleet Over the past few years, the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate has significantly updated its service vehicle fleet, which has been replenished with a variety of cars – from patrol cars based on budget models to superbikes and premium sedans with uprated engines. For example, the traffic police have a BMW 530d, which has increased dynamic performance. The main activity is the suppression of offenses by drivers who violate the speed limit, as well as carry out dangerous maneuvering. In addition, they stop cars that are hiding from the scene of the accident.

Photo: Press Service of the Mayor and the Moscow Government / Denis Grishkin

Plus, the police have at their disposal Toyota Camry sedans, Ford Transit vans, several hundred Skoda Octavia liftbacks, as well as Volkswagen Amarok pickups, which are used to promptly eliminate the consequences of an accident. Finally, in November of this year, more than 400 new cars based on Hyundai Solaris will be added to the car park of the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate. Their equipment includes a complex of registration of information, a signal loud-speaking device, color-graphic pasting and a number of other special options. Hyundai revealed the design of the updated Creta Hyundai has published images of the updated second-generation Creta compact crossover, and also announced the date of its premiere: the car will be shown on November 11 in Indonesia. The model will undergo significant upgrades just two years after its premiere. Presumably, the Koreans made this decision due to the controversial design, which was criticized. Now the compact crossover will be made similar to the fourth generation Tucson model: the car will acquire a characteristic radiator grille with a complex pattern, in which LED elements of daytime running lights are integrated. In addition, the compact crossover can be distinguished from its predecessor thanks to a redesigned bumper and a new bonnet. In the cabin, a display of the multimedia system will be enlarged to 8 inches.

The technical filling of the Hyundai Creta, which is sold in Southeast Asia, will not undergo changes. As before, the engine range will include a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine with 115 hp, as well as a diesel of the same volume and output. At the top of the lineup there will be a 1.4-liter turbo four developing 140 horsepower. Transmissions – a six-speed “mechanics”, a variator and a seven-speed “robot” with two clutches. Kia has named the Russian prices for the XCeed crossover with a new engine Kia has announced the launch of the modernized XCeed coupe-crossover on the Russian market, which will begin sales on November 15, 2021. The model, which received a new engine, will be available at a price of 1,874,000 rubles. The crossover Kia XCeed of the next model year received a new base engine: a 1.5-liter “turbo four”, developing 150 hp. and 253 Nm of torque. This engine replaced the previous 1.4-liter unit with 140 horsepower in the lineup. As an alternative, the crossover will be offered with the former 1.6-liter supercharged engine producing 200 hp. and 265 newton meters. Both units operate in conjunction with a 7-speed robotic gearbox with two clutches and front wheel drive.