Vice Prime Minister of Moldova announced the need to audit debt for gas :: Politics :: RBC

Vadim Cheban and Andrey Spynu

The amount of Moldova’s debt for the gas purchased from Russia needs to be audited. Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spynu wrote about this on his Facebook page.

“As for the amount of debt accumulated at the Moldovagaz enterprise, the Moldovan government believes that it can be agreed by the parties only after an audit,” he said.

According to Spinu, Moldova has been unable to agree with the Russian “Gazprom” on gas prices for the third day already, the parties cannot find a “point of intersection” of interests. Moldova wants to conclude a contract for the supply of natural gas, similar to the one that operated earlier, said the Deputy Prime Minister.

Moldovan representatives again flew to Russia for negotiations with Gazprom. Earlier in October, such negotiations with the Russian side ended in vain, said a RBC source close to the negotiations. Russia offered Moldova a “fair market price” for gas and an additional discount of 25% on the condition that Chisinau would return the accumulated debt of $ 700 million within three years. According to sources in the Financial Times newspaper, in exchange for a discount, Chisinau was offered to postpone the implementation of agreements with the European Union on reforming the energy market.