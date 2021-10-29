https://ria.ru/20211029/pogoda-1756783041.html

Vilfand promised the residents of Central Russia anomalously warm weather

A temperature anomaly of seven degrees above normal will hold out in the center of the European part of Russia until Wednesday, but, most likely, warm weather will persist and … RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021

2021-10-29T02: 35

society

hydrometeorological center

roman wilfand

Russia

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The temperature anomaly of seven degrees above normal will hold out in the center of the European part of Russia until Wednesday, but, most likely, warm weather will continue, Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, told RIA Novosti. The synoptic added that gaps will appear in the clouds on Friday. “The temperature is 8-10, up to 11 degrees, on Saturday the temperature is up to 13 degrees. This temperature will remain on Tuesday and Wednesday,” he said. According to Vilfand, even according to preliminary calculations, starting on Wednesday, the south wind will raise the temperature “to double marks “.

Russia

2021

society, hydrometeorological center, roman vilfand, russia