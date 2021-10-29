https://ria.ru/20211029/volodin-1756805789.html

Volodin drew attention to amendments to the law on the turnover of alcohol

Volodin drew attention to amendments to the law on the turnover of alcohol

2021-10-29T10: 45

2021-10-29T10: 45

2021-10-29T10: 45

society

Viacheslav Volodin

State Duma of the Russian Federation

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin drew attention to the amendments in the field of state regulation of ethyl alcohol turnover that will come into force in November, which will help in the fight against counterfeit products. an additional measure in the fight against counterfeit and substandard products on the market. This is important to protect the health of our citizens, “Volodin wrote in his Telegram channel. He also announced other important laws that will start working in November. Companies engaged in the extraction of precious metals will be able to enter into a special system information about the “amount of precious metals mined and shipped into processed products,” the speaker of the State Duma drew attention. To service weapons and weapons from November 23, a license will be required, with the exception of contracts concluded up to this moment Volodin said. Until November 30, companies and individual entrepreneurs will have to transfer data about the used SIM cards to the State Services, which will help in the fight against telephone fraud, he added.

2021

Society, Viacheslav Volodin, State Duma of the Russian Federation