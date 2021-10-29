https://ria.ru/20211029/volodin-1756805789.html
Volodin drew attention to amendments to the law on the turnover of alcohol
Volodin drew attention to amendments to the law on the turnover of alcohol – RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
Volodin drew attention to amendments to the law on the turnover of alcohol
State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin drew attention to the amendments coming into force in November in the field of state regulation of ethyl alcohol turnover, which will help … RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
2021-10-29T10: 45
2021-10-29T10: 45
2021-10-29T10: 45
society
Viacheslav Volodin
State Duma of the Russian Federation
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/0c/1731931199_0-0:3535:1988_1920x0_80_0_0_181afe8ad8a6e21bce29c73f100e4f6c.jpg
MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin drew attention to the amendments in the field of state regulation of ethyl alcohol turnover that will come into force in November, which will help in the fight against counterfeit products. an additional measure in the fight against counterfeit and substandard products on the market. This is important to protect the health of our citizens, “Volodin wrote in his Telegram channel. He also announced other important laws that will start working in November. Companies engaged in the extraction of precious metals will be able to enter into a special system information about the “amount of precious metals mined and shipped into processed products,” the speaker of the State Duma drew attention. To service weapons and weapons from November 23, a license will be required, with the exception of contracts concluded up to this moment Volodin said. Until November 30, companies and individual entrepreneurs will have to transfer data about the used SIM cards to the State Services, which will help in the fight against telephone fraud, he added.
https://ria.ru/20211008/orenburg-1753750128.html
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/0c/1731931199_586-0:3317:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b940b7a3faca143221a8155493334578.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
Society, Viacheslav Volodin, State Duma of the Russian Federation
Volodin drew attention to amendments to the law on the turnover of alcohol
He also announced other important laws that will start working in November. Companies engaged in the extraction of precious metals will be able to enter into a special system information about “the amount of precious metals mined and shipped into processed products,” the speaker of the State Duma pointed out.
For service maintenance of weapons and weapons from November 23, a license will be required, with the exception of contracts concluded up to this point, Volodin noted.
Until November 30, companies and individual entrepreneurs will have to transfer data on the used SIM cards to the State Services, which will help in the fight against telephone fraud, he added.
October 8, 07:26 PM
The death toll from surrogate alcohol in the Orenburg region increased to 21