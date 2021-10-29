Volvo has developed an unmanned front loader

Volvo LX03





Volvo Construction Equipment has developed a prototype for an electric self-driving wheel loader. It will not go into mass production, but the engineers plan to use the developments from the project in future commercial models. Remarkably, the loader design is based on a toy model that Volvo and LEGO developed in 2018.

Many companies create unmanned versions not of passenger cars, but of production equipment, for example, dump trucks and combines. There are several reasons for this, first of all, the fact that these machines operate in closed areas and in the event of an accident are less likely to harm others, as well as the fact that they are used in more dangerous conditions for operators, for example, in quarries.

In 2018, the Volvo Group and LEGO unveiled a self-driving loader concept and released a construction model based on it. The concept stood out for its unusual body shape, as well as a drone and a robotic arm with cameras. Three years later, Volvo Construction Equipment put together a real prototype of a loader called the LX03. Since it’s completely unmanned and doesn’t need a cab, the engineers came up with a new scissor-like frame design. The bucket on the stick is located at the front, and the unit in which the hydraulic system and accumulators are located (the loader is fully electric) is located at the rear. Both parts rise and fall at the same time. The company notes that a significant portion of the mechanisms and electric motors with batteries are taken from the serial L25 electric forklift, which will go on sale early next year.

Unlike the original concept, the prototype does not have a drone and a robot arm with a camera to help the machine and the operator keep track of the environment. Moreover, the photographs and videos of the loader operation do not show any cameras or lidars at all; they are also not mentioned in the press release. At the same time, you can see in the video that this is a working prototype capable of moving and lifting loads.

Volvo recently introduced another autonomous electric vehicle with an unusual design – a dump truck without a cab. It is still a prototype, but the company plans to produce a small batch of such machines and begin testing them next year.

Grigory Kopiev