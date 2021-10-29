Volvo unveils LEGO-inspired LEGO-inspired LX03 electric forklift prototype

Volvo is committed to integrating autonomous driving technology not only into cars and trucks, but also into construction equipment. However, in the latter case, he does it in an unusual way. The automaker unveiled a prototype of the LX03 self-driving electric wheel loader, which was created on the basis of … the children’s LEGO Technic Concept Wheel Loader Zeux.

The shown autonomous loader LX03 can transport up to 5 tons of cargo, making independent decisions in the process, including in cases when it is operated near people. The presented prototype boasts a unique modular design. Volvo only needs to make the minimum number of changes to create the same truck, larger or smaller, depending on the customer’s needs. The LX03 is equipped with a battery pack that provides up to eight hours of continuous operation, comparable to a construction crew’s day.

The demonstration of the prototype does not indicate the intention of Volvo to organize mass production of the LX03 loaders. However, this is definitely the next step in the automaker’s path towards autonomous and sustainable vehicles for the construction industry. Hardly anyone would dispute the appeal of a true, fully functional, autonomous modular loader that also comes with an electric powertrain. The emergence of such machines could be a step towards a future in which people do not have to perform monotonous and dangerous work during the construction of various objects.