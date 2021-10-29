Walesa was accused of perjury about cooperation with special services :: Politics :: RBC

The Polish authorities believe that he gave false testimony about cooperation with the special services in the 1970s. The case was opened in 2016, when documents about the ex-president’s agent past were made public. Walesa called the charges libel

Former President of Poland Lech Walesa was charged with perjury in the case of his possible cooperation with the special services during the times of the Polish People’s Republic (Poland, as Poland was called from 1952 to 1989). This is reported by the Institute of National Remembrance (INP) of Poland.

On October 29, Walesa was summoned to the prosecutor’s office and interrogated as a suspect. The testimony of the ex-president “should have served as evidence in a criminal trial about the forgery of operational documents of the Security Service of 1970-1976 to the detriment of his interests,” the institute said. They added that Walesa refused to give an explanation and pleaded not guilty.

According to INP, we are talking about the testimony that Walesa gave in 2016 after documents were released in Poland showing that in the 1970s he worked for the special services as a secret agent named Bolek and prepared special reports for them. … Among the documents were papers confiscated during searches from the widow of the former Polish Interior Minister Czeslaw Kischak.

In Poland, a criminal case was opened against ex-President Lech Walesa



In February 2016, an investigation began against Walesa, and later a criminal case was opened in Poland. Then the ex-president argued that the secret documents, which said that he collaborated with the communist special services, were not authentic. During the presentation of the contents of the folder with the denunciations to him, Walesa stated that they were not written or signed by him, as stated in the documents themselves.