Wharton Business School Accepts Bitcoin and Ethereum Tuition | Blockchain24

The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton Business School is launching a blockchain executive education program and, quite appropriately, will allow students to pay in cryptocurrency, making it the second American college to accept bitcoin.

Starting today, students will be able to choose their cryptocurrency from the tuition fees list, which also includes PayPal and credit cards.

Wharton will rely on Coinbase Commerce to process payments. Coinbase charges merchants a 1% commission for using the service. Payments can be made using any network wallet, according to a Coinbase spokesperson.

At the moment, the cryptocurrency payment option is only available to those who have signed up for a six-week advanced training course entitled “Economics of Blockchain and Digital Assets”, which is offered online and is aimed at professionals in the world of finance.

“It costs less than one Ethereum at current prices,” notes Reed Cataldo, one of the course administrators.

The broader Wharton business school has yet to introduce cryptocurrency tuition fees. But according to Cataldo, the cryptocurrency payment option is likely to be adopted elsewhere in Wharton, as well as other schools in the future.

Until now, only one college in the United States has allowed students to pay for tuition in cryptocurrency: King’s College New York began practice in 2014. Several foreign schools have also accepted BTC. These include the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland, the American University of Paraguay and the FPT University of Vietnam.