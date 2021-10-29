What brands of clothes, shoes and watches does Elon Musk wear :: Things :: RBK Style

Musk has become the richest man in the history of Forbes ratings: his fortune is approaching $ 300 billion.On this occasion, we tell you how much the clothes, shoes and accessories of the CEOs of Space X and Tesla cost and what brands he prefers

Givenchy

Elon Musk does not express himself with the help of clothes and does not consider it necessary to spend a lot of time on choosing it. In this he is similar to other leaders of the Forbes rating, for example, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. The Mask’s uniform is a T-shirt, jeans and inconspicuous sneakers. However, he also has more spectacular exits.

In May, Elon Musk came to the shooting of the Saturday Night Live talk show in a suit from Matthew Williams’ first collection for Givenchy, providing the designer with significant support (the entrepreneur’s performance on YouTube was watched more than 9.5 million times). A black jacket, worn over a black T-shirt, would not have attracted so much attention, if not for one detail: instead of buttons, it was fastened with a metal clip resembling a clerical. The cost of the image, according to GQ estimates, was almost £ 2.8 thousand (274 thousand rubles), excluding shoes.

Elon Musk in Givenchy at SNL show, May 2021 © instagram.com/givenchyofficial

Tom ford

Costumes to order for Elon Musk are sewn by Tom Ford. At least, this was the case at a time when the head of Space X and Tesla still had a personal Instagram (in 2018, he deleted the account, explaining that he did not like the social network. – RBC). In his only selfie in front of the mirror, Musk poses in the brand’s tuxedo. This is evidenced by the signature “Tom Ford vs. seat belts ”, with which he hinted that the clothes were too tight.

The entrepreneur felt much freer in the olive-colored Tom Ford shirt jacket, worn at the presentation of the Tesla Semi electric truck in 2017. “I was more interested in Elon’s jacket than in his trucks,” wrote Dieter Bohn, editor of The Verge, on Twitter.

Elon Musk in a Tom Ford suit © instagram.com/elonmusk

Belstaff

The billionaire can often be seen wearing outerwear made from frayed leather: a biker jacket with a raised collar or an oversized bomber jacket trimmed with sheepskin. The author of the items is recognizable by the embossed phoenix on the sleeve in a constructivist manner. At the beginning of the 20th century, this logo was chosen by the English brand Belstaff, whose waterproof jackets are worn on the screens by the heroes of the films “Ocean’s Twelve”, “The Dark Knight”, “Aviator”, “Terminator”, “Inglourious Basterds” and “Gentlemen”. and in real life – Gerard Butler and David Beckham. However, the list of the brand’s clients is not limited to celebrities alone: ​​Ernesto Che Guevara crossed Latin America wearing a Belstaff Trialmaster jacket.

Elon Musk wearing a Belstaff jacket at the presentation of the Tesla Cybertruck

Everyday Astronaut

T-shirts with schematic images of rocket mechanisms peep out from under Elon Musk’s jackets and jackets. Internet users wondered for a long time where he was buying them, until in 2019 the entrepreneur himself revealed all the cards. On assumption of a Twitter user that while driving the cyber-truck on Mask, in addition to the Belstaff jacket, there was an Everyday Astronaut T-shirt with a closed circuit liquid rocket engine print, the billionaire replied, “Yes, this is one of my favorite T-shirts.” A year later, he confessed his love for Everyday Astronaut clothes directly, going to the manufacturer’s twitter. “I’m in your F-1 engine jersey right now.” commented He’s a post about the start of the sale.

Making clothes is far from the main thing the Everyday Astronaut does. Under this pseudonym is known the scientific communicator Tim Dodd, who on his YouTube channel with over 1 million subscribers broadcasts rocket launches and talks with those who are directly involved in them. Dodd interviewed Elon Musk twice, one of them before he walked out in the Everyday Astronaut T-shirt. By the way, the cost of T-shirts available in the online store does not exceed $ 32.

Elon Musk in Everyday Astronaut T-shirt © YouTube / Everyday Astronaut

Tag heuer

Almost the only watch Elon Musk has ever seen (besides Richard Mille, wearing a Forbes suit with a Brioni suit) is the Tag Heuer Carrera Caliber 1887, developed in collaboration with Space X. The model has a round stainless steel with a sapphire crystal that protects a matte white dial with Arabic numerals and the inscription “First swiss watch in space”. A similar dial was on the Heuer 2915A chronometer strapped to the wrist of astronaut John Glenn during a triple circumnavigation of the globe in the Mercury-Atlas 6 spacecraft in 1962. In addition to the symbolic line, the two most famous Space X developments are depicted on the dial and back cover of the modified model: the Falcon 9 launch vehicle and the Dragon ship. The watch came out in a limited quantity corresponding to the year of release – 2012. At the time of the start of sales, they cost about $ 6 thousand (420 thousand rubles).

TAG Heuer Carrera 1887 SpaceX watches © originalwatches.net

Nike

Musk usually wears classic low-heeled boots or plain sneakers from unidentified brands. However, for the presentation of the electric crossover Tesla Model Y in 2019, he prepared thoroughly by ordering personalized Jordans from Nike. The brand made a model of black python skin, laser-cut a red swoosh and the Tesla logo. The billionaire was so proud of the unique novelty that at some point he began to imitate fighting techniques right on the stage, lifting legs one by one…

Elon Musk in personalized Nike Air Jordan sneakers at the Tesla Model Y presentation

Yeezy

Elon Musk has long been friends with Ye. Their first photo together made a splash on the Internet back in 2011, when the founder of Space X took the rapper on a tour of the rocket factory. Nine years later, they decided to repeat the shot, but this time in Musk’s house, where Ye did not come empty-handed. He gave a friend the futuristic sneakers of his brand – the Yeezy 500 High in the shade of Slate, which went on sale six months earlier and cost $ 220 (15.5 thousand rubles). However, it was not possible to provide a sold-out model: it is still available, for example, on Farfetch, and its price a little higher initial.

Elon Musk and Kanye West, July 2020 © twitter.com/kanyewest