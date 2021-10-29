what is behind the growth of the military presence of the West on the borders of the Union State – RT in Russian

Poland and other Western countries are using the migration crisis as a pretext for building up their military presence on the western borders of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. This was stated by Alexander Lukashenko. According to him, Minsk and Moscow will react toughly to the militarization of the region. According to experts, NATO countries, hiding behind the current situation with refugees as an argument for pulling forces to the eastern borders of the bloc, are creating a new center of tension for pressure on Belarus and the Russian Federation.

Western countries are using the situation with illegal migrants to increase the process of militarization near the borders of the Union State. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with Prosecutor General of Russia Igor Krasnov.

“Poles on the border with Belarus will fight illegal migration with the help of Leopard tanks. You might be surprised at this. But how to fight with tanks against civilians, I do not know. They are simply looking for any excuse to move their troops closer to our borders. Read – to the borders of the Union State, ”Lukashenka said.

According to the Belarusian president, the authorities are monitoring these processes, and if necessary, a response may follow.

“Naturally, we will react very harshly to this. We will wait a while, we will warn them. And then we have something to move closer to the borders. In our country, and even more so in the Russian Federation. Here we will act toughly, not looking at any criticism from their side, ”Lukashenka stressed.

At the end of September, he said that the situation in neighboring countries is unfavorable for Belarus. According to the president, the leadership of a number of states has embarked on a course of confrontation with Minsk. In particular, Lukashenko noted that “whole corps” of foreign troops are being deployed in Poland on the border with Belarus.

“Yes, in Poland, wherever they are deployed, it is clear that these troops are not deploying against Germany. Moreover, foreign states, primarily the United States. We see how Lithuania crawls food into every crack to show its loyalty to NATO and the United States. But the saddest thing is Ukraine. We are opening a new, in the old way, front, ”stated the Belarusian leader.

Migration issue

Recall that the migration crisis on the western border of Belarus began in the spring of 2021. At the end of May, after the imposition of sanctions against Minsk, Alexander Lukashenko said that Western countries should independently exercise control over the flows of illegal migrants at their borders.

After that, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants at the border with Belarus. These countries accused Minsk of provoking the migration crisis. The Belarusian authorities reject such accusations. At the same time, Lukashenka does not hide the fact that Minsk no longer intends to restrain the flow of illegal immigrants to the EU countries, since due to the sanctions restrictions of the West, the republic has “neither money nor strength” for this.

In August, the head of Belarus accused Poland of unleashing a border conflict, during which the state border of the country was violated.

“Through Belarus … several dozen, maybe hundreds (you cannot count all of them) already Afghans – not Iraqis, not Syrians, namely Afghans whom they invited to the West, promised to receive, went to the West. What did the Poles do: they captured, you cannot say otherwise, about 50 people on the territory of Poland, who, as they admitted, went to Germany … And under the threat of weapons, shooting over their heads, they pushed them to the border with Belarus, ”Lukashenka said On August 23, speaking at an extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council, dedicated to the situation in Afghanistan.

He stressed that at the same time migrants do not want to stay in Belarus, but try to penetrate into Western Europe: “Naturally, they went to Germany, they do not want to go to Belarus. Thus, Poland started a border conflict on the border. “

It should be noted that in the situation with migrants, Warsaw lays the blame not only on Minsk, but also on Moscow. So, on August 21, the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense Mariusz Blaschak called the influx of illegal immigrants on the Polish-Belarusian border “a dirty game of Lukashenka and the Kremlin.” He also said that more than 900 military personnel are involved in protecting the border along with the border service.

In early September, the Seimas of the republic supported the introduction of a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, and on September 30, President Andrzej Duda signed a decree extending the regime for 60 days.

Border militarization

Russia also drew attention to the strengthening of the military presence at the western borders of the Union State. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on October 20, at a meeting of the joint Collegium of the military departments of the Russian Federation and Belarus, said that NATO is strengthening its military infrastructure in this region.

“An armored brigade of the ground forces of the United States of America and four multinational battalion tactical groups have been deployed to Poland and the Baltic states. The headquarters of the alliance’s coalition divisions have been formed in Romania, Poland and Latvia. The capacity of the port and airfield infrastructure is increasing, ”Shoigu said.

Meeting of the joint Collegium of the military departments of the Russian Federation and Belarus

According to him, the strength of NATO’s primary engagement forces has almost doubled – from 25 to 40 thousand servicemen.

“Washington is deploying Aegis Ashore anti-missile systems in Romania and Poland. At the same time, the versatility of their launchers makes it possible to use, along with anti-missiles, Tomahawk cruise missiles and promising strike weapons developed by the Pentagon, ”the Defense Minister noted.

As political scientists note, the Belarusian authorities objectively assess the situation on their western border.

“Poland is increasingly militarizing, acquiring American equipment. Recently it became known that they want to buy 250 Abrams tanks and transfer them to the border with Belarus. Of course, this is a threat to Minsk and to the Union State as a whole, ”retired colonel Viktor Litovkin said in a conversation with RT.

According to him, similar processes are underway in the Baltic countries.

“Not only Poland, but also other NATO countries – Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia – regularly conduct exercises on the border with Belarus and Russia, and the Polish press publishes scenarios of attacks on Belarus and the Kaliningrad region, telling how to break through the air defense system of the Kaliningrad region, Belarus how to get through the Suwalki corridor and the like, ”the analyst recalled.

All this is part of a campaign to put pressure on Minsk and Moscow and, of course, affects the mood of the Belarusian leadership, Litovkin added.

“Alexander Lukashenko is absolutely right when he says that Minsk has to be on high alert and also hope for Russia’s help,” the expert said. According to him, the situation on the border is tense.

“Provocations may appear, especially since the Poles push refugees back to Belarus, and the Belarusians do not drive them either to Lithuania or Poland – migrants themselves are eager to go there, in order to then transit to Sweden, Finland, Germany. Each shot can be a fuse for a very serious military provocation at the border, ”the analyst said.

Andrey Koshkin, a member of the Russian Academy of Military Sciences, has a similar opinion.

“We see how NATO countries are unilaterally and very actively exacerbating the situation on the border of the Union State,” the interlocutor of RT stated.

From his point of view, against the backdrop of the continuing reorientation of the United States to the Pacific region, Washington can maintain the vector of pressure on Russia and its ally Belarus, instructing Warsaw to do so.

“In this context, migrants can serve as an argument for building up a military presence, especially along the borders of the Russian Federation. So they have now brought in tanks, ostensibly to fight illegal immigrants – this, of course, looks ridiculous, but they also solve other problems, building infrastructure in order to create an additional center of power in Europe, “Koshkin emphasized.