Wheat in the United States rose to multi-year highs

US wheat futures rose to multi-year highs on Thursday amid concerns over limited global supplies and strong export demand, which are pushing prices higher. Spring wheat hit its highest level since June 2011 amid expectations that overseas buyers will soon start looking for high-protein wheat supplies in the United States.

Winter wheat futures have been buoyed by worries over the newly planted crop. Winter wheat approaches a dormant period after sprouting shoots (stems), on which leaves appear in the fall. Rainy weather in the eastern US Midwest may have prevented farmers from planting planned acreage.

The most active contract for soft red winter wheat rose to its highest level since February 2013, and for hard red winter wheat it peaked since May 2014.

Rising wheat prices supported the corn futures quotes, which are showing a third day in a row, with the most active contract peaking since August 17.

Soybeans fell on weakness in crude oil futures, which continued to correct from a seven-year high reached the day before. Many agricultural crops are used as raw materials for biofuel production. These are ethanol, biodiesel and hydrogenated vegetable oil. This also applies to soybeans, from which biodiesel production is possible. This fact seriously affects the pricing. During periods of sustained growth in oil prices, biofuel feedstock production begins to compete seriously with food production. When oil prices become cheaper, this implies a decrease in the demand for soybeans for biodiesel production.

CBOT soybeans for January delivery fell 5 cents to $ 12.44 a bushel, while December corn prices rose 5 cents to $ 5.62 a bushel.

Delayed harvests in Europe, as well as parts of the US and China Midwest, which have raised short-term supply concerns, have further contributed to the rise in corn prices, despite overall expectations for larger harvests.

