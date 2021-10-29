where can i go on non-working days

In Moscow and the region, on October 28, the non-working day regime came into force. Anti-coronavirus restrictions should slow the rate at which the infection spreads. So until November 8, you will have to do without going to restaurants, beauty salons and fitness clubs. What else closed, where did they switch to a special schedule, and who continues to work now?

Escalators are up, shops are closed, blinds are down. Except for rare employees, there is no one. There is no habitual abundance of buyers, and even more so. Even the lights are dim. Shopping centers have switched to non-working days.

In the next week and a half, it will be possible to get to a supermarket or a pharmacy. Only couriers are allowed to the food court. All establishments in Moscow prepare only for take-out or delivery. In the kitchens of the restaurant district itself – Patriarch’s Ponds – work is in full swing.

“Until November 7, we plan to live, breathe deeply. We prepare delivery, deliver for our guests. Sharing the mood, delicious food is our main task,” emphasizes the chef Evgeny Meshcheryakov.

The non-working day regime is a forced measure, the business reacted to it with understanding.

“I would like people to finally understand that they need to be vaccinated. We use this time to establish internal processes,” admits the co-owner of the restaurant Don Giulio.

Compliance with antiquated measures will be monitored, violations will be fined.

“For the revealed violations, the legal entity faces a fine of up to three hundred thousand rubles,” warns the chief inspector of OATI Andrei Poplavsky.

But many did not understand the closure of tire shops.

“I called my tire changer. They say they don’t work. I have my winter wheels stored there. In the morning I drive from the region to Moscow. What to do? I don’t know now,” a motorist near Moscow admits.

“You can hardly change the tires yourself?” – the journalist asks the owner of the car.

“Of course not,” the girl replies.

“I, as a woman driver, understand you,” the reporter nods.

“Yes. I won’t even load it into the trunk. You can’t close car services. At least there should be attendants,” the girl-driver offers a solution to the problem.

Some car services still accept customers. They say there is nowhere to go. And this is not only a matter of profit.

“In April 2020, it was the same: tire changers closed their workshops,” recalls the head of the tire center sales department Yevgeny Usoltsev. “We closed for several days. But there are a lot of calls. check) – they will close it. Well, then we will close it. “

Most social institutions work, but it is better to clarify which ones in advance.

The centers “My Documents” have switched to the duty schedule. You can check the exact offices that receive visitors on the mos.ru website.

It is possible to conclude a marriage if the application is submitted in advance. But the ceremony will take place without guests. If the newlyweds are not satisfied with this option, the date of the painting can be postponed. And the capital’s registry offices draw up divorces.

Schools are closed, universities have switched to distance learning, and only groups on duty work in kindergartens.

The working hours of the city polyclinics have not changed. Veterinary care is also provided in Moscow. There are 21 clinics, but only by appointment.

In banks, the weekend will last from 4 to 7 November.

At the entrance to Moscow theaters and museums, now you need to show not only a ticket, but also a QR code.

“We will receive visitors as before: 50% of the possible, with the obligatory wearing of personal protective equipment,” assures Tatiana Gafar, deputy director of the State Tretyakov Gallery.

The cinemas are closed. But all this is not a reason to stay at home.

You can walk, breathe the air, enjoy the beauty around in all parks in Moscow. Admission is free everywhere. You can move around the territory anywhere. But at VDNKh, the pavilions work with restrictions. Where museums are located, they will ask for a QR code. Souvenir shops and cafes are closed.

The older generation, especially those who have not been vaccinated, are at risk. They are still asked to comply with the self-isolation regime. Volunteers are always ready to help: go to the pharmacy, buy groceries or take a walk with the dog.