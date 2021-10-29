Where do Russians fly on a non-working week?

The most popular destinations for Russians to travel during the non-working week from October 28 to November 7 were Moscow and Istanbul, notes Yandex.Travel.

At the same time, the popularity of trips to Moscow decreased by 22%, since many establishments in the capital are closed during non-working week.

The demand for trips to Mineralnye Vody increased by 42%, in Sochi – by 39%.

Meanwhile, prices for flights to Antalya increased by 24% – from 19.4 thousand rubles. up to 24 thousand rubles. In other areas, prices remained almost unchanged.

The depth of booking for domestic Russian flights decreased by 30% – from ten to seven days, for international destinations – by 25%, from 16 to 12 days.

The average duration of trips in Russia during a non-working week was reduced by 50% to four to five days, abroad – to five to six days.

The most popular cities for travel on non-working days are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kaliningrad and Simferopol.

The demand for trips to Mineralnye Vody (+ 42%), Sochi (+ 39%), Makhachkala (+ 30%), Kaliningrad (+ 28%) and Simferopol (+ 25%) grew the most.

At the same time, the cost of an air ticket to Simferopol and back increased by an average of 34% to 11 thousand rubles, to Kaliningrad – by 30% to 9.3 thousand rubles, to Sochi – by 29% to 9 thousand rubles, to Makhachkala – by 25% to 8.7 thousand rubles, to Mineralnye Vody – by 24% to 9.5 thousand rubles.

The most popular countries for travel by Russians on non-working days are Turkey (Istanbul, Antalya), Armenia (Yerevan), Belarus (Minsk), Moldova (Chisinau) and the United Arab Emirates.

Flights to Chisinau increased by an average of 86% to 15.4 thousand rubles, to Istanbul – by 65% ​​to 16.4 thousand rubles, to Minsk – by 37% to 9 thousand rubles, to Yerevan – by 26% to 17 thousand rubles, to Antalya – by 25% to 24 thousand rubles.