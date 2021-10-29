“X” in the “gender” column. First Gender Neutral Passport Issued in USA

October 28, 2021

Photo author, Reuters

For the first time in history, US authorities have issued a gender-neutral passport. In the column “gender” it is marked with an “X”, which means that its owner does not identify himself as either a woman or a man.

The passport was issued to a man named Dana Zzym, a 66-year-old non-binary activist who has been suing * the US State Department for the right to obtain such a document since 2015.

Zzym, who served in the US Navy in the past, call the recognition of their non-binary identity in their passport a joyous event. “Now I can go somewhere and say ‘yes, this is exactly my characteristic,” – say the * activist.

Previously, the US authorities refused to issue a Zzym passport because they * refused to indicate one of two options in the gender field.

They said * that it “looks like a prison sentence.” “I was denied the status of a person. It turns out that I am not a citizen of my country, I was deprived of the opportunity to leave, and such a ban is applied only to offenders and prisoners,” the * non-binary activist said.

This summer, Secretary of State Tony Blinken announced that the third gender “X” will appear in American passports in the near future, and citizens of the country will be able to independently choose any of the three options. Previously, in order to indicate the gender in the passport, which is different from that entered on the birth certificate, Americans required a certificate from a doctor.

Biden’s Special Envoy for LGBT Rights

The third gender is already found in the passports of a number of countries, including Germany, Canada, Australia, India, Malta, Nepal and New Zealand.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Jessica Stern appointed US President’s Special Envoy for LGBT Rights

“Regarding the issuance of this passport, I want to emphasize that the Department of State intends to continue to do everything to ensure the freedom, dignity and equality of all people, including LGBTIQ + people. [лесбиянки, геи, бисексуалы, трансгендеры, интерсекс и квир] community, “State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

One of the points of Joe Biden’s election program was the protection of the rights of the LGBT community. In late September, the US President appointed human rights activist Jessica Stern as his special envoy to promote the rights of LGBT communities around the world. The State Department’s announcement of her appointment says that Stern “agrees with the use of all pronouns in relation to her,” that is, she can be described as “he,” “she,” or “they.”

The federal government has also pledged to pay for gender reassignment surgeries for transgender military personnel.

Stern said that issuing a Zzym passport would help get rid of “the dehumanizing humiliation and mistreatment that so often happens at border checkpoints with people whose documents do not match their gender expression.”