“X” in the “gender” column. First Gender Neutral Passport Issued in USA

Passport issued in the name of a non-binary person named Dana Zzym

For the first time in history, US authorities have issued a gender-neutral passport. In the column “gender” it is marked with an “X”, which means that its owner does not identify himself as either a woman or a man.

The passport was issued to a man named Dana Zzym, a 66-year-old non-binary activist who has been suing * the US State Department for the right to obtain such a document since 2015.

Zzym, who served in the US Navy in the past, call the recognition of their non-binary identity in their passport a joyous event. “Now I can go somewhere and say ‘yes, this is exactly my characteristic,” – say the * activist.

Previously, the US authorities refused to issue a Zzym passport because they * refused to indicate one of two options in the gender field.

