YellowHeart Uses Ethereum and Polygon Integration to Store Tickets as NFT Tokens | Blockchain24

YellowHeart and its YellowHeart Wallet app, which was released on Thursday, use Ethereum and Polygon integration to store tickets as NFT tokens in the app wallet, the company said in a press release.

Tickets can be purchased in-app using both crypto and fiat payment systems. NFTs change their artwork after scanning, adding a collectible item for those attending the event. The availability of tickets denominated in NFTs allows venues and artists to more easily track their movements in secondary markets, taking a portion of the resale profits from programming fees within the NFTs themselves.

The company believes that blockchain-based ticket tracking can reduce the impact of scalping when third-party sellers buy tickets in bulk to resell them at discounted rates. Buyers of NFT-based tickets in the YellowHeart app essentially become token holders for the actions they see, accessing exclusive content and benefits similar to social tokens at no additional cost to the original tickets.

YellowHeart mentioned “discounts at select stores or restaurants before or after shows, access to private events, and exclusive meetings and greetings,” and potential rewards for NFT owners in the app. A YellowHeart spokesperson said that while the company is currently focused on ticketing in the music industry, it sees the technology’s usefulness in the future expanding to other areas such as sports.

“Artists, teams and places that don’t adapt will be left behind,” said Josh Katz, CEO of YellowHeart. “Providing fans with technology that gives exclusive access to concert tickets and event-specific content is a real win for us, coupled with our focus on artist community tokens, exclusive album-related NFT content, and the possibilities for creativity from here are endless.” …

YellowHeart raised $ 2.9 million in 2018 with support from pop duo investment fund The Chainsmokers.