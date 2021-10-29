https://ria.ru/20211028/sboi-1756770893.html
YouTube users complained about crashes
YouTube users complained about crashes – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021
YouTube users complained about crashes
Users in different countries are complaining about YouTube crashes, follows from data on the Downdetector website, which tracks crashes and outages on popular … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021
2021-10-28T22: 21
2021-10-28T22: 21
2021-10-28T23: 36
in the world
Spain
USA
France
youtube
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/1d/1595171057_0:370:2048:1522_1920x0_80_0_0_6df300053ad7e2be68089c6fc913358c.jpg
MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Users in different countries are complaining about YouTube failures, according to data on the Downdetector website, which tracks outages and outages on popular Internet resources. The failure occurred at about 21:10 Moscow time. Problems are reported primarily by users in the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Poland. Complaints from Russia were also recorded. According to Downdetector, most users complain about the site’s operation. There are also problems with watching videos, connecting to the server and the operation of the application. YouTube is a service that provides video hosting services. Users can add, view and comment on certain videos.
https://ria.ru/20211028/facebook-1756765380.html
Spain
USA
France
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/1d/1595171057_0:178:2048:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_65f3cd43634c36543638bf60cbcc1d97.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, spain, usa, france, youtube
YouTube users complained about crashes