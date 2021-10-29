https://ria.ru/20211028/sboi-1756770893.html

YouTube users complained about crashes

2021-10-28T22: 21

2021-10-28T22: 21

2021-10-28T23: 36

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Users in different countries are complaining about YouTube failures, according to data on the Downdetector website, which tracks outages and outages on popular Internet resources. The failure occurred at about 21:10 Moscow time. Problems are reported primarily by users in the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Poland. Complaints from Russia were also recorded. According to Downdetector, most users complain about the site’s operation. There are also problems with watching videos, connecting to the server and the operation of the application. YouTube is a service that provides video hosting services. Users can add, view and comment on certain videos.

2021

