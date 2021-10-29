https://ria.ru/20211029/diplomaty-1756949300.html

Zakharova said the US wants to expel 55 more Russian diplomats

2021-10-29T21: 13

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The United States wants to expel 55 more Russian diplomats and administrative and technical workers of the embassy and consulates, said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. this essentially means expulsion, – the situation on the diplomatic “front” will only get worse, “her commentary is quoted on the agency’s website. in New York and Houston – less than 200. In recent years, the working conditions of Russian diplomats in the United States have steadily deteriorated. As Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov noted, Moscow was completely deprived of its consular presence on the West Coast of America, where tens of thousands of Russians live. In addition, there are regular expulsions of Russian diplomats. Washington has also dramatically tightened its visa procedures.

