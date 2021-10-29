https://ria.ru/20211029/diplomaty-1756949300.html
Zakharova said the US wants to expel 55 more Russian diplomats
Zakharova said that the United States wants to expel 55 more Russian diplomats – RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
Zakharova said the US wants to expel 55 more Russian diplomats
The United States wants to expel 55 more Russian diplomats and administrative and technical workers of the embassy and consulates, said Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria … RIA Novosti, 10/29/2021
2021-10-29T21: 13
2021-10-29T21: 13
2021-10-29T21: 47
USA
Russia
in the world
washington (city)
Maria Zakharova
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/0f/1597514989_108 0:3036:1647_1920x0_80_0_0_6a864c8b69646fe8cfe7350b0e2a6979.jpg
MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The United States wants to expel 55 more Russian diplomats and administrative and technical workers of the embassy and consulates, said Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. this essentially means expulsion, – the situation on the diplomatic “front” will only get worse, “her commentary is quoted on the agency’s website. in New York and Houston – less than 200. In recent years, the working conditions of Russian diplomats in the United States have steadily deteriorated. As Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov noted, Moscow was completely deprived of its consular presence on the West Coast of America, where tens of thousands of Russians live. In addition, there are regular expulsions of Russian diplomats. Washington has also dramatically tightened its visa procedures.
https://ria.ru/20211029/mid-1756948299.html
USA
Russia
washington (city)
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/0f/1597514989_296-0:3027:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a3ddc9421c556cef9d5c44e1eaa0eaa.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
usa, russia, in the world, washington (city), maria zakharova
Zakharova said the US wants to expel 55 more Russian diplomats