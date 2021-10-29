Zelensky commented on the use of the Bayraktar drone in Donbass

https://ria.ru/20211029/bespilotnik-1756916964.html

The use of the Bayraktar drone by Kiev in Donbass does not mean an offensive from the Armed Forces of Ukraine – this is a response to the enemy's actions, the President of Ukraine said

KIEV, October 29 – RIA Novosti. The use of the Bayraktar drone by Kiev in Donbass does not mean an offensive by the Armed Forces of Ukraine – it is a response to the enemy’s actions, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said. act Ukraine “, – said Lon during a conversation with journalists in Odessa. According to the head of state, in Ukraine, UAVs and other weapons are” just for protection. ” According to him, “when the Ukrainian army feels that it is necessary to defend its land, it does so.” aviation and drones along the entire contact line are prohibited by the Minsk agreements. However, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that the use of UAVs allegedly did not violate them. As the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported, Kiev bought shock UAVs from Turkey to “contain” Russia and protect its territory. Later it became known that the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Turkish company Baykar signed a memorandum on the construction of a joint center for the maintenance and modernization of drones near Kiev. Conflict in Donbass Civil confrontation in Donbass has been going on for seven years, about 13 thousand people have become victims. The settlement is being discussed at the meetings of the contact group in Minsk. Its participants adopted several documents aimed at resolving the conflict, but shootings continue. Additional measures to ensure a ceasefire are in force in Donbas. They imply a complete ban on firing, placing weapons in and near settlements, offensive and reconnaissance and sabotage actions, as well as the use of drones.

