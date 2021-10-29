Zelensky explained the drone strike in the DPR with the phrase “we do not attack, but we answer” :: Politics :: RBC

UAVs Bayraktar TB2 Ukraine purchased from Turkey in 2019. The drone is equipped with laser guidance systems and can be used both day and night. The Bayraktar combat load consists of four missiles with a range of up to 8 km (in some modifications – up to 16 km).

On October 26, the General Staff of Ukraine showed the first use of Bayraktar in Donbass. It stated that they used the drone “to force the enemy into a ceasefire.” He destroyed one artillery mount, along with its crew, but did not cross the line of contact. After that, the shelling of the Ukrainian positions stopped, the General Staff noted.

In the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, the next day, it was reported that a drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked an oil depot in the Kirovsky district of Donetsk. He fell on one of the tanks, but did not detonate immediately. The explosion occurred while trying to neutralize the device, there were no deaths or serious damage, said Aleksey Nikonorov, a representative of the DPR in the Minsk subgroup for security.

Following these reports, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia would double-check the information it had received. “From the latest statements that the Kiev authorities abound with and with which it gushes, it is very difficult to figure out where the truth is and where the fiction is,” he said.

Lavrov also added that history should make “those who indulge Ukraine’s capricious demands” ponder to grant the country NATO membership tomorrow. “Also, those who“ are arming the Kiev regime controlled by neo-Nazis, ”the minister said.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, in turn, noted that “the conflict in the south-east of Ukraine has no military solution,” and attempts to resolve it by force “will have the most sad, unpredictable and tragic consequences.” “We call on the Western capitals, which are pumping up Ukraine with weapons – this is, first of all, Washington, as well as Berlin and Paris as participants in the“ Normandy format ”- to stop encouraging the militarization of the country and to use their influence to return Kiev to the path of achieving a lasting peace in the Donbass. by diplomatic means, ”she said.