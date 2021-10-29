https://ria.ru/20211029/osvobozhdenie-1756783428.html

Zelensky lost his memory

On the Day of the country's liberation from Nazi invaders, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky forgot to mention that the credit for this belongs to the Red Army

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. On the Day of the country’s liberation from Nazi invaders, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky forgot to mention that the credit for this belongs to the Red Army, and Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal attributed the expulsion of the invaders to the anti-Hitler coalition, reports Strana.ua. Facebook that Ukraine was liberated from Nazi Nazis by “joint efforts” by the allies. “Seventy-seven years ago, through joint efforts, the anti-Hitler coalition drove the Nazi occupiers from Ukraine,” he wrote. Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky also “forgot” in his speech to note that the country was liberated by the Red Army. He stated that the Nazis were expelled 77 years ago by the forces of the First, Second, Third and Fourth Ukrainian Fronts. At the same time, he did not voice what army fronts he was talking about. The battles for the liberation of Ukraine lasted from January 1943 to the autumn of 1944. During this period, up to half of all Soviet troops were concentrated on Ukrainian soil. On the territory of Ukraine, the Red Army conducted a total of 15 offensive operations. The main events of the liberation of Ukraine took place in the summer of 1943. Having won the Kursk Bulge, the Soviet troops built on their success and, pursuing the retreating Hitlerites, entered the territory of Kharkiv and Donbass. In August – December 1943, the Red Army defeated over 60 enemy divisions, liberated the Left Bank Ukraine and part of the Right Bank Ukraine, Donbass. military operations on the territory of Ukraine killed about three million Soviet soldiers. The full text of the article read on the website Inosmi & gt; & gt;

Ukraine

2021

