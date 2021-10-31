13 years have passed since the publication of the Bitcoin white paper

On October 31, 2008, a person or group of people under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto published a white paper of Bitcoin. The nine-page whitepaper described how the peer-to-peer payment system worked that would revolutionize the financial technology world.

The main characteristics of the first cryptocurrency Nakamoto summarized in the preface to his document:

“A fully peer-to-peer version of e-money would allow online payments to be sent directly from one side to the other, bypassing financial institutions. Digital signatures provide part of the solution, but the main benefits are diminished if a trusted third party is still required to prevent double spending. We offer a peer-to-peer solution to this problem. It assigns timestamps to transactions, connecting them into a continuous chain of proof of work done based on hashing. “

The Bitcoin network was launched in January 2009. And in April 2011, Satoshi Nakamoto disappeared, and the public was never able to find out who wrote the document that underlies the multi-billion dollar industry.

In 13 years, the first cryptocurrency has come a long way from ephemeral candy wrappers, 10,000 of which were barely enough to buy two pizzas, to a powerful financial instrument with a market capitalization of $ 1.16 trillion.

Large funds and public companies invest in bitcoin, financiers consider the asset as a means of protection against inflation, and some countries even equate it with the official currency.

According to Glassnode, at the time of writing, more than 38 million wallets hold digital gold on balances, and the number of active addresses exceeds 1 million. At its peak in January 2021, the network processed more than 400,000 transactions per day.

To date, miners have already mined more than 18.85 million BTC – almost 90% of the total emission, which is capped at 21 million coins.

