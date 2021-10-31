3 important facts you should know about AI-100 gasoline

At gas stations, it is often suggested to use AI-100 high-octane gasoline. But is the cost of such fuel always justified?

Photo: “CAR.RU”

Every car needs the type of fuel specified by the manufacturer. Anything else can harm not only the engine, but also the budget. But high-octane and branded gasolines are still popping up at gas stations. The most common in Russia is AI-100.

Many motorists are sure that it should be used in cases where it is necessary to increase the power of the power unit and provide higher traction. But this is a misconception. There are several facts about AI-100 fuel that all motorists should know.

First, it is not worth drawing a parallel with alcohol strength in relation to high-octane fuel. It is a mistake to believe that “the higher the octane number, the hotter it burns.” The second fact is that this type of fuel has the opposite principle of operation. That is, the octane number indicates the degree of resistance of gasoline to detonation.

The AI-100 fuel is actually the result of the evolution of the AI-98. Therefore, it does not create an additional load on the power unit, but reduces the amount of emission.