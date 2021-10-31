40 993 new cases of coronavirus detected in Russia – RT in Russian

Over the past day, 40,993 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Russia. This is the new maximum recorded in the country since the beginning of the epidemic. During the day, 27 115 people fully recovered, 1158 patients died. The head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, noted that in Russia the increase in the number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 has significantly accelerated in recent years.

The largest number of cases was noted in Moscow (7603), St. Petersburg (3597) and the Moscow region (2737).

During this time, 27 115 people fully recovered, 1158 patients died.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the country has reached 8,513,790.Since the beginning of the pandemic, 7,358,539 people have recovered in Russia, and 238,538 have died.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, the country has already conducted more than 209.1 million laboratory tests for the presence of coronavirus.

The day before, the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, noted that in Russia the increase in the number of people vaccinated against coronavirus has significantly accelerated in recent years.

“We see: throughout the country over the past week and a half, the number of people who come and receive the vaccine has almost quadrupled. This is a good pace, ”the minister said.

He stressed that in order to protect your health, you need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

“The phrase“ didn’t have time to get vaccinated ”today is not an argument …

In particular, Murashko drew attention to the increase in the number of patients under the age of 18 with COVID-19.

In addition, the minister noted that in the regions where severe restrictive measures were introduced, including visiting public places only using QR codes, the growth rate of the incidence of coronavirus infection has decreased.

“This is a good result. We must definitely prevent the spread today, ”said Murashko.

Speaking about vaccination against coronavirus, the minister noted that the Russian drug “Sputnik Light” should be used for re-vaccination, and during the initial vaccination, two components of the vaccine must be introduced.

“We see that the immunity that is being formed is better after two stages of vaccination, and this is fundamentally important in order to maintain health,” Murashko stressed.

In turn, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that in the capital in recent days, the rate of vaccination against coronavirus has also increased significantly.

“We see: vaccination has been actively resumed. Its volume has increased four to five times compared to the period at the end of August, when it fell to its minimum values, ”he said.

According to Sobyanin, elderly Muscovites also began to actively vaccinate, which “is very correct and cannot but rejoice.”

At the same time, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Health Sergei Glagolev recalled that the fourth wave of the incidence of coronavirus infection is quite serious and all current restrictions have been introduced to protect especially vulnerable categories – the elderly and patients with chronic diseases. At the same time, he stressed that the use of fake vaccination certificates “is deceiving ourselves, our relatives and colleagues.”

“Falsification of documents, sale of fake QR codes is a criminal offense, and law enforcement agencies need to pay great attention to such facts, investigate and suppress them,” Glagolev urged.

Meanwhile, the head of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, said that vaccination against COVID-19 with post-lobe syndrome can improve the patient’s condition.

“An additional strengthening of immunity leads to the fact that … the immune complexes become less, and if this is really so, then I do not exclude such an effect (increased immunity as a result of vaccination with postcoid syndrome. – RT) “, – said Gunzburg in an interview with RIA Novosti.

In addition, speaking about the reason why officials of the European Medical Agency (EMA) and the World Health Organization (WHO) prefer not to notice the success of the Sputnik V vaccine, Gunzburg expressed the opinion that if the recognition of the Russian drug was based on the results of its practical use , then the process would go faster.

“The vaccination campaign has shown that Sputnik V is doing an excellent job of protecting the body from a wide range of coronavirus strains,” he said, noting that EMA and WHO officials do not want to take this fact into account.

Gunzburg also named the differences in European and Russian legislation as an additional obstacle, causing delays.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova also said on the air of Solovyov LIVE that the head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, thanked Russia for calling on Russian leader Vladimir Putin for mutual recognition of vaccines.

“This is a large-scale step forward,” Zakharova noted.

Vladimir Putin, speaking on the eve at the plenary session of the G20 summit, urged states to accelerate the process of countries’ mutual recognition of national coronavirus vaccines and vaccination certificates. The Russian leader drew attention to the fact that access to vaccines and other vital resources still cannot be obtained by all countries in need. The reason for this, Putin said unfair competition, protectionism, as well as the unwillingness of a number of states to mutual recognition of vaccines.

“There is an acute issue of the World Health Organization speeding up the process of prequalification of new vaccines and drugs, that is, assessing their quality, safety and effectiveness. I am sure that the sooner all this is done, the easier it will be to resume global business, including the most affected tourism activity, ”the Russian leader noted.