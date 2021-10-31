A girl from Kemerovo showed officials how to listen to Putin

In everything that does not concern their personal money, our statesmen obey Vladimir Vladimirovich so zealously, with such zeal they put his wise thoughts into practice, that the common people only have time to dodge. This week, they began to introduce moderate conservatism – they said the wrong thing, took a picture wrong and you look – here is a criminal, there is an administrative one. On the sly and concocting their own affairs. Although in fact, what Putin meant and how to obey him was shown only by one little girl from Kemerovo …

In Moscow, the Tverskoy court sentenced blogger from Tajikistan Ruslan Talabdzhon (Ruslan Bobiev) and model Anastasia Chistova (Asya Akimova) to ten months in a general regime colony for a scandalous photo session in front of St. Basil’s Cathedral. Another citizen, who bared her chest on Vasilievsky Spusk, is being checked. In St. Petersburg, a case was opened against a girl who lifted her skirt against the background of St. Isaac’s Cathedral. And on the recently became a citizen of Russia Natalia Oreiro (showed a shiny bra against the background of Vasily the Blessed), on Buzova, sparkling with her buttocks against the background of the Alexander Nevsky Cathedral in Volgograd, on Dzhigurda, who was jumping in a skirt on Red Square, were not aroused. No, of course, the dashing trouble is the beginning – maybe they will excite more. But I am concerned about the article under which cases are initiated, 148 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, about insulting the religious feelings of believers. Or rather, its discrediting by such criminal cases. The article itself, of course, is needed (progressive people should know that in Germany and Spain there is a criminal article “blasphemy”, in Italy – an administrative one). When “Pussy Riot” raged in the temple – yes, it was disgusting precisely from the point of view of religious feelings. And here – well, fools, shocking, pure “hooligan”. Then let’s be offended, perhaps, at thousands of photographs where the Mausoleum is against the background of the temple – it would be more logical. The problem here is motive. The fight is not for morality, but for “sticks” and for following the fashion trend that Putin spoke about.

It is very interesting under which article a case will be initiated against two bloggers from Chelyabinsk. The fair-faced couple, a blue-bearded young man and his pink-haired girlfriend, have been streaming live with a sick elderly woman for months now, complaining about a difficult life with her. In the frames, a girl with a young man swears on behalf of a pensioner, dressing her up, playing either scenes from TV shows, or popular trends from Tik-Tok. Their profile on the social network states: “We live and take care of Granny with dementia.” Hundreds of thousands of subscribers to this muck. The media wrote about them in the summer. But it came to the UK only now – this is not an ass at the temple, not a trend at all. Investigators are looking for signs of the Torture article. I hope they find it.

And, I hope, they will find signs of a crime in new videos of torture in Russian prisons. These videos are from four more colonies. But the system does not want to notice the system in this. The man who leaks them, Sergei Savelyev, was put on the wanted list and arrested in absentia by a Russian court, because he carried out “illegal access to information protected by law” – he stole the torture records from the computers of the jailers. And Roskomnadzor demanded that YouTube block the video with the story of the former prisoner about torture in the Irkutsk jail. On October 27, the link to the video was added to the register of banned sites at the request of the department itself.

Will there be a case under the article “Torture” on the situation with a pensioner who died in a Tomsk hospital? For which her grandson had to look after – he had no choice but to “work” in the hospital, disguised as a doctor. But when the story surfaced, the man, he said, was called by local officials to hush up the scandal. And when he refused to negotiate, he was fired without severance pay. Now he has nothing to bury a loved one.

By the way, it is very instructive how moderate conservatism works, when it does not descend from above, but ascends from below. Moscow Art Theater Gorky canceled the performance “The Wonderful Georgian” with the participation of Olga Buzova, which was supposed to take place in early November. Because people don’t want to watch it – they don’t buy tickets. The show announced on one of the TV channels with the participation of Morgenstern as the host was canceled. Despite the fact that all of Moscow was covered with advertising posters. Morgenstern, an already dubious character, became toxic to TV with a popular audience after the statements about Victory Day. It’s amazing how Sobchak, who arranged this provocation with the singer, does not drown. However, she never drowns.

But the main Moscow communist, Rashkin, was nevertheless decided to drown. The story is absolutely delusional. Somewhere in the night, on the birthday of the Komsomol, in the Russian outback, as if by accident, a jeep is stopped. And in him – that’s good luck, Rashkin, and in the trunk there is a dressed elk, for which it seems like hunting is open, but Rashkin does not have permission to catch it. The communist says: I was walking through the woods, I found a carcass … But it wasn’t there. An abandoned rifle and Rashkin’s hunting ticket are found near the place where the elk are cut, as evidence of illegal hunting. Why he threw out the gun and documents, no one explains. In short, they caught a poacher, a breaker of the law. But all these crumbling decorations and the amazing circumstances of the capture speak only of one thing – yes, this law didn’t give a damn until Rashkin began to interfere too much. It is sad that the law is applied in this way – used only for enemies, but not for friends.

However, there was one event in the week that gives hope for the future. In Kemerovo, on one of the streets, a man took and kicked down an urn. So she was lying around. And there was rubbish around. And people passed by. And then the camera at the entrance recorded a small miracle – the girl (as it turned out later – seven years old) did not pass by. She took and put the urn in place. And she went about her business. This is what moderate conservatism is based on our traditional values.