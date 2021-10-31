A grandmother died in Tomsk, whose grandson secretly courted her in the “red zone”

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-31/v_tomske_umerla_babushka_vnuk_kotoroy_tayno_uhazhival_za_ney_v_krasnoy_zone https://www.znak.com/2021-10-31/v_tomske_umerla_babushka_vnuk_kotoroy_tayno_uhazhival_za_ney_v_krasnoy_zone 2021.10.31

An 84-year-old woman died in Tomsk, whose grandson secretly entered the “red zone” of a covid hospital to take care of her. This is reported by the regional health department in the telegram channel.

Nail Fattakhov / Znak.com

The woman died on October 30 at 19:32 in the intensive care unit of the hospital. “This morning the patient’s condition deteriorated sharply, she was immediately transferred to intensive care. In the future, against the background of treatment, the deterioration continued in the form of progression of heart and respiratory failure. The patient was connected to a ventilator. All necessary resuscitation measures were taken. However, despite this, the woman developed acute cardiovascular and respiratory failure, she died, – said the head of the intensive care unit of the respiratory hospital of the medical unit No. 2 Evgeny Tarasenko.

The cause of death is coronavirus infection, pneumonia, acute cardiovascular and respiratory failure.

The Department of Health clarified that the woman was admitted to the respiratory hospital on October 21 in a serious condition with polysegmental pneumonia, exhaustion, the course of the disease was complicated by severe comorbid pathology, including Alzheimer’s disease. The patient received the necessary treatment and care, eneteral nutrition (through a tube).

Earlier it was reported that in Tomsk, a local resident secretly made his way into the “red zone” of the medical unit (MSU) No. 2 to take care of his 84-year-old grandmother.

A resident of Tomsk disguised as a doctor and secretly looked after his grandmother in a covid hospital

According to the man, his grandmother was his mother. Tomich, worried about a loved one, asked a roommate to monitor her condition. She recently called and said that an elderly woman is poorly cared for: they do not receive treatment, do not change diapers, and generally rarely approach her. Then the grandson decided to act independently: he entered the “red zone” with the help of the acquired protective suit, carried with him diapers, anti-decubitus dressings, napkins and special food in syringes.