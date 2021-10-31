A magnetic storm caused by a solar flare began on Earth – Gazeta.Ru

In the afternoon of October 31, a magnetic storm began in the Earth’s magnetosphere, it follows from the data on website Laboratories of X-ray Astronomy of the Sun of the Physics Institute of the Academy of Sciences (FIAN).

According to him, the storm is weak, it has been assigned the corresponding G1 level. Scientists predict that it will last until mid-Monday afternoon. The storm was caused by a powerful X-class flare, which was recorded on the Sun on the evening of October 28.

The laboratory said that such a situation could cause false alarms of the protection of energy systems, as a result of which spacecraft will begin to accumulate a surface charge. This creates the risk of the vehicle being de-orbited. In addition, satellite navigation interruptions, low frequency radio navigation problems, and high frequency radio communications interference are also possible.

In parallel with this, auroras will be observed on the territory of Russia in the coming days. They can be seen at latitudes up to 55-60 degrees, that is, up to Moscow.

Earlier in RAS warned Russians about strong magnetic storms on Earth on October 30 and 31.