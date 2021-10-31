A magnetic storm has begun on Earth

https://ria.ru/20211031/burya-1757115412.html

2021-10-31T19: 28

2021-10-31T19: 28

2021-10-31T19: 41

MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. A magnetic storm on Sunday afternoon began in the Earth’s magnetosphere. As indicated on the website of the Laboratory of X-ray Astronomy of the Sun of the Physics Institute of the Academy of Sciences, the storm is weak, its level is G1. According to the forecast, it will last until midday on Monday. The storm was caused by a powerful X-class flare, which occurred on the Sun on the evening of October 28. According to the laboratory, this situation can cause false alarms of the protection of energy systems, spacecraft will accumulate a surface charge, which creates a risk demolition of the vehicle from orbit. In addition, interruptions in satellite navigation and low frequency radio navigation problems, as well as interruptions in high frequency radio communications, are possible. At the same time, auroras on the territory of Russia will be observed in the coming days at latitudes up to 55-60 degrees, that is, up to Moscow.

