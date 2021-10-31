https://ria.ru/20211031/yaponiya-1757116419.html

A man who stabbed a stab in Japan wanted to be sentenced to death

A man who stabbed a stab in Japan wanted to be sentenced to death – RIA Novosti, 10/31/2021

A man who stabbed a stab in Japan wanted to be sentenced to death

The young man who brandished a knife and started a fire on a train in the metropolitan area of ​​Japan, as a result of which at least 17 people were injured, admitted that RIA Novosti, 10/31/2021

2021-10-31T19: 35

2021-10-31T19: 35

2021-10-31T19: 35

in the world

Japan

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1f/1757094543_0-0:623:350_1920x0_80_0_0_dff80ee60afbe9acb4db95c98bd7e173.png

TOKYO, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The young man who brandished a knife and started a train fire in the Japanese metropolitan area, which left at least 17 people injured, admitted that he wanted to kill several people because he wanted to be sentenced to death. On Sunday evening, Tokyo police arrested the young man. , who, according to various reports, began swinging a knife on a train in the capital region of Japan, and then spilled a flammable liquid and set it on fire. There were also reports that hydrochloric acid was sprayed into the carriage, causing several seats to catch fire. According to the latest reports, at least 17 people were injured as a result of the incident, one of them – an elderly man – without signs of life. According to the TV station, the train on the Keio Line is currently stopped at Kokuryo station in Chofu city of the metropolitan region.

https://ria.ru/20211031/podrostok-1757106106.html

Japan

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1f/1757094543_72:539:350_1920x0_80_0_0_df96ddff68b64cab79f3e1b04b8974b0.png

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, japan