https://ria.ru/20211031/yaponiya-1757116419.html
A man who stabbed a stab in Japan wanted to be sentenced to death
A man who stabbed a stab in Japan wanted to be sentenced to death – RIA Novosti, 10/31/2021
A man who stabbed a stab in Japan wanted to be sentenced to death
The young man who brandished a knife and started a fire on a train in the metropolitan area of Japan, as a result of which at least 17 people were injured, admitted that RIA Novosti, 10/31/2021
2021-10-31T19: 35
2021-10-31T19: 35
2021-10-31T19: 35
in the world
Japan
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1f/1757094543_0-0:623:350_1920x0_80_0_0_dff80ee60afbe9acb4db95c98bd7e173.png
TOKYO, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The young man who brandished a knife and started a train fire in the Japanese metropolitan area, which left at least 17 people injured, admitted that he wanted to kill several people because he wanted to be sentenced to death. On Sunday evening, Tokyo police arrested the young man. , who, according to various reports, began swinging a knife on a train in the capital region of Japan, and then spilled a flammable liquid and set it on fire. There were also reports that hydrochloric acid was sprayed into the carriage, causing several seats to catch fire. According to the latest reports, at least 17 people were injured as a result of the incident, one of them – an elderly man – without signs of life. According to the TV station, the train on the Keio Line is currently stopped at Kokuryo station in Chofu city of the metropolitan region.
https://ria.ru/20211031/podrostok-1757106106.html
Japan
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1f/1757094543_72:539:350_1920x0_80_0_0_df96ddff68b64cab79f3e1b04b8974b0.png
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, japan
A man who stabbed a stab in Japan wanted to be sentenced to death
“I wanted to kill a man and be sentenced to death. I thought that if I kill more than two people, I will definitely be sentenced to death,” the Kyodo agency quotes the testimony of 24-year-old Kyota Hattori during interrogation.
On Sunday evening, Tokyo police arrested a young man who reportedly began swinging a knife on a train in the Japanese metropolitan area and then spilled flammable liquid and set it on fire. There were also reports that hydrochloric acid was sprayed into the carriage.
As a result, several seats caught fire. According to the latest data, at least 17 people were injured as a result of the incident, one of them – an elderly man – with no signs of life.
According to the TV station, the train on the Keio Line is currently being stopped at Kokuryeo Station in Chofu City in the metropolitan area.
17:32
In the Nizhny Novgorod region, a train knocked down a teenager to death