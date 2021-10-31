https://ria.ru/20211031/peterburg-1757074080.html

A memorial service for the victims of the plane crash over Sinai was held in St. Petersburg

S.-PETERSBURG, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The memorial service for those killed in the plane crash over Sinai in 2015 was held on Sunday in the church of the Holy Great Martyr Demetrius of Thessalonica, which is being built together with a social center in St. Petersburg in memory of the victims of the plane crash, the Flight 9268 charity foundation reports. , published on the fund’s page in the social network “VKontakte”, the relatives of the victims gathered in the room, to whom the rector of the future church, Sergiy Kubyshkin, addressed them before the memorial service with words of support and consolation. “In trouble and in joy, sorrow and sorrow, we must be together,” he said, calling the temple under construction “home” of everyone whose relatives died in a plane crash. the plane crash over Sinai at the Serafimovskoye cemetery, a mourning meeting was held. Also, the memory of the victims of the plane crash, which killed 48 residents of the Leningrad region, was honored at the memorial “Garden of Memory” on Rumbolovskaya Hill in Vsevolozhsk. The Temple of Dimitri Solunsky is planned to be completed by the end of 2021, next year work on artistic decoration will begin, Kubyshkin reported on the eve of the funeral events The largest disaster in the history of Russian and Soviet aviation occurred on October 31, 2015: Kogalymavia’s Airbus A321, flying 9268 Sharm El Sheikh – St. Petersburg, crashed over the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt. Onboard there were 217 passengers and seven crew members, all of whom were killed. The FSB qualified the incident as a terrorist attack.

