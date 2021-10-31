A rare family outing: Keira Knightley with her husband and children on a walk in London

Keira Knightley with her husband and daughter

While some celebrities themselves willingly publish family pictures on Instagram and do not hide from the paparazzi, others, on the contrary, are doing everything possible to save their loved ones from the attention of reporters. The second category definitely includes 36-year-old Keira Knightley and her husband, 38-year-old musician James Ryton. But even the most prudent celebrities do sometimes come to the attention of photographers.

So, yesterday the paparazzi managed to capture Kira with her husband and daughters, six-year-old Edie and two-year-old Delilah, during a family walk in London.

Keira Knightley with her husband James Ryton and daughters Edie and Delilah

It was, however, not so easy to notice the famous actress in the stream, because she hardly stood out against the background of ordinary city residents. Kira went out into the street in a Burberry trench coat, loose jeans and a cream sweater.

The couple’s children moved around on scooters. Delilah, it seems, is only mastering this type of transport, as she stumbled several times and fell. But the difficulties did not spoil the baby’s mood, the more caring mother immediately consoled her.

Keira Knightley with her daughter Edie

Later, the whole family went on a bike ride – this time, however, the children were put in a special bike trailer.

Recently, information appeared on the Deadline portal that Kira is in talks to work with director Camille Griffin on the set of a science fiction drama called Conception. According to the publication, the events of the film unfold in the near future, when the government introduced a strict authoritarian regime of parenting.

James Wrighton and Keira Knightley

If Knightley joins the project, she will play a government official whose own parental status is being called into question after an unexpected event.

She has already worked with Griffin on Silent Night, which is due out this year. Together with Kira, Lily-Rose Depp, Annabelle Wallis and Matthew Goode are filming there. By the way, Knightley recently tried herself as a journalist and interviewed Lily-Rose Depp for Interview.