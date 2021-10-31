https://ria.ru/20211031/metro-1757109393.html
Abandoned child found in the Moscow metro
Abandoned child found in the Moscow metro
MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. In the Moscow metro, they found a young boy who was traveling in a carriage alone, without adults, the press service of the city prosecutor’s office reported. The department began checking. Presumably, a man and a child entered the Strogino metro station. The man was drunk, he was taken to the department. The child’s mother was also found, the woman was at work. She was invited to the police, where she will have to give an explanation. After that, her son will be returned to her.
The department started checking.
Presumably, the man and the child entered the Strogino metro station.
Later, the press service of the capital’s headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, RIA Novosti, reported that the police had found the boy’s father. The man is drunk, he was taken to the department.
The child’s mother also found the woman was at work. She was invited to the police, where she will have to give an explanation. After that, her son will be returned to her.